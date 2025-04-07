10 best movies to watch on Prime Video in April 2025. 

Prime Video by Amazon is among various streaming platforms offering a plethora of entertaining movies for viewers.

However, there are plenty of movies at its disposal, and even though there are some categories for viewers to decide what to watch, there is still a constant dilemma regarding what is new and what is classic cinema that does not deserve to be missed by film enthusiasts.

There are several movies, from Oscar-winning Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer with Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon to urban classic movies like Knives Out with Daniel Craig as the lead on Prime Video, to watch the audience.

Challengers, The Birdcage, The Bikeriders, and seven other movies to watch on Prime Video in April 2025

1) The Birdcage

Three men standing in a frame (Image via Youtube/@Amazon MGM Studios)

Sometimes, when love favors two people, other odds come in the way of their union. This happened with Val Goldman (portrayed by Dan Futterman) and Barbara Keeley (portrayed by Calista Flockhart). They fall in love with each other, but they are too young and are still finishing college.

Another obstacle is Barbara's conservative parents' ideology, while Val's parents are drag performers. Now, Barbara's parents need to meet Val, and he convinces his parents to act normal and hide their identity in the closet when her parents come to meet them.

It's a classic comedy with various complex plots executed brilliantly. Barbara and Val's efforts to get their parents to like each other cause confusion and chaos. Nonetheless, the film is exciting and engaging. The bonus is that Robin Williams plays Val's father.

The film on Prime Video is one of the most intriguing love stories with a twist.

2) Oppenheimer

One part of the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon of 2023, Oppenheimer, happens to be a breakthrough in the entertainment industry, making it fully deserving of the seven Oscars it received and the $1 billion it made at the box office.

Christopher Nolan uses traditional biographical narratives to tell the story of how J. Robert Oppenheimer (portrayed by Cillian Murphy) created the atomic bomb.

The storyline reflected Oppenheimer's journey from his student life in Cambridge to his involvement in the Manhattan Project and later as an advocate against nuclear warfare. The transition of his actions led to severe regret for developing a weapon that created history in a way that no one imagined.

This movie is one of the most anticipated movies to come on Prime Video, and Murphy and Nolan fans can revisit the magic of this film.

3) Challengers

Tashi (portrayed by Zendaya), a former tennis player, gears up to cheer up her husband Art (portrayed by Mike Faist) as he enters a league challenger tournament to regain power. However, the real challenge occurs when Art's old friend Patrick competes as well. The plot twist is that Patrick is also Tashi's friend and the encounter brings looming chaos.

Challengers on Prime Video keep viewers hooked on many levels; it features phenomenal actors in their raw, authentic, and impactful elements. Moreover, the intimacy projected through the storyline is off the charts and something the viewers would not expect.

4) A Quiet Place: Day One

In this prequel to the first two A Quiet Place movies, viewers finally figure out how the deadly aliens' invasion of Earth started. This is a thriller horror movie.

A woman suffering from terminal cancer arrives in New York City with her cat, only to find out that the aliens are invading it. She finally teams up with a bunch of people to leave the city for survival.

Between chaotic decisions, they chase away from anything with sound and hold their tongue back to avoid any sound. The chase and hiding scenes give the viewers heart palpitations, but they are entertaining.

5) The Fall Guy

A still from the movie (Image vIa Instagram/@@PrimeVideo)

Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is one of the best stuntmen in Hollywood, crashing cars and jumping from buildings, but he suddenly becomes desperate for work.

However, his ex-girlfriend, now a director, Gail Mayer (portrayed by Emily Blunt), suddenly hires him for her new action movies. Colt finally feels that his fate will change now, but the real action is about to begin, unbeknownst to him.

The movie's main lead disappears suddenly, and it's up to him now to find his whereabouts. That is just the beginning of the chaos that viewers cannot miss.

The Fall Guy on Prime Video will offer comedy through action that can not be missed.

6) My Old As*

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via youtube/@ ONE Media Coverage)

The unconventional yet comedic premise of My Old As* on Prime Video is refreshing and very exciting for viewers as it revolves around issues like modern relationships, peer pressure, and existential crises through a new lens.

Elliott (portrayed by Maisy Stella) is about to pass out from college, but one last time decides to do something fun with a woman with whom she shares a casual relationship.

Elliot consumes psychedelic mushrooms and hallucinates an older version of herself who tells her three things to follow and disappear. Thinking it's all a hoax, Elliot goes on to live a regular life until elements of the things conveyed to her start coming to life, and she finds herself navigating between what she thought was an imagination and her authentic self.

This journey leads to her making drastic changes in her life that completely change her identity's trajectory. Viewers will love this movie on Prime Video.

7) Knives Out

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/ @The Dollar Theater)

This comedy mystery on Prime Video was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Benoit Blanc (portrayed by Daniel Craig), an acclaimed detective, finds himself in a case that even keeps him guessing.

A world-famous mystery author, Harlan Thrombey (Portrayed by Christopher Plummer), is found dead. Regardless of his case being ruled as suicide by the cops, Thombrey's way of dying raises enough suspicion for Blanc to investigate.

He then embarks on a journey to find the truth and interviews his family and friends. But the case turns more complex than a cow web.

The mystery runs deeper than Blanc thought, and he must devise new ways to solve the case, which keeps viewers on the edge of their seats while also chuckling at the comedic scenes.

8) Contagion

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Rotten Tomatoes Trailers)

This 2011 Prime Video movie was a prophecy of the coming COVID-19 in a way that no viewer could imagine.

This Prime Video movie's premise is that an international virus is taking over the world, and the leads are trying to find a way to survive it. They witness tragic deaths, emotional encounters, and suspicious symptoms of the virus.

Contagion on Prime Video hits viewers with nostalgia mixed with several emotions, making them watch it until the end.

9) Dunkirk

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via youtube/@Dunkirk)

Christopher Nolan made another masterpiece to share the narrative of one of the most formative war tales: the evacuation of British Soldiers from the north of France around 1940.

Dunkirk is a cinematic marvel, a film telling a story of land, air, and sea evacuation in the rawest manner. A film vision only a director like Nolan can have, let alone execute.

The fans of his work can enjoy this movie on Prime Video and add a few extra brownie points to the list of 'Why Nolan is the best director.'

10) The Bikeriders

Two men talking to each other (Image via Youtube/@ Focus Features)

The Bikeriders on Prime Video does not have many plot twists or cliffhangers. But the pleasure of this movie lies in watching good-looking dudes ride around on bikes across the beautiful scenery of 1960s America.

Gang members of ride clubs find themselves in a love triangle, ignite their lives, and experience new life transitions they never experienced while riding bike escapades. The story's world-building is more intriguing for viewers to watch on Prime Video.

These are a few movies that viewers cannot miss when streaming Prime Video. In the comment section, let us know which one you like the most.

