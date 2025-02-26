Oppenheimer prepares to return to the theatres, but there is a twist

One year after taking away the Best Picture at the Oscars, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is returning to theaters. However, the catch is that the film will only be playing in IMAX locations. Screenings will begin on Friday, February 28, 2025, and interested viewers can pre-order their tickets on the official IMAX website.

Ad

The dramatic biographical film is based on the life and legacy of the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was instrumental in the development of the atomic bomb, was released in 2023.

The movie was met with critical acclaim for its complex portrayal of the renowned physicist as well as for its technical accomplishments, which is a trademark of any Nolan movie. The film grossed more than $900 million at the box office in the first four months after its release and is returning once again on the big screen for fans to rewatch.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

How to watch Oppenheimer in theatres?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Christopher Nolan blockbuster is returning on Friday, February 28, 2025, exclusively at IMAX theaters and interested viewers can pre-order their tickets now. The tickets for showtimes of digital and 70MM screenings are now available on the IMAX website to buy. The website also has a complete list of participating theaters which can help viewers find a location nearest to them.

Fans would need to book their tickets as soon as possible as this appears to be a limited engagement that will come to a conclusion in March. Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 is coming to theaters on March 7, 2025, and the movie is getting an IMAX release. This means that Oppenheimer will need to wrap up screening by that time, so the screens are available for the premiere of Mickey 17.

Ad

The success of Oppenheimer has led to the re-release of the movie two years later

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oppenheimer was one of the most successful films of 2023 and is still being talked about nearly two years later. The movie was both a commercial success and critically acclaimed. In addition to scoring at the box office, the movie won seven Oscars at the Academy Awards, that includes Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

The movie has been adapted by Nolan from the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of the physicist written by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin and titled American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (2005). It presents a complex portrayal of the personal and professional life of the man and how the world would grapple with his legacy.

Ad

Although the movie has been available to watch on home media for quite some time, movie lovers would love to have another opportunity to experience the film in IMAX, fully immersing themselves in Nolan’s impeccable craftsmanship.

Catch the Nolan blockbuster in theaters again on Friday while waiting for his The Odyssey which has already been announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback