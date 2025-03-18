5 Jason Statham movies to watch before the release of A Working Man

Starring Jason Statham and directed by David Ayer, A Working Man, is an upcoming action thriller movie written by Sylvester Stallone. The movie is based on a novel by Chuck Dixon and also stars David Harbour.

The film will release on March 28, 2025 and revolves around an former Royal Marines commando, Levon (Jason Statham), who now lives a peaceful life as a construction worker. However, he is pulled back into his old world after his boss’ teenaged daughter is caught in a human trafficking ring. Levon soon uncovers a deep conspiracy and corrupted world.

Viewers who plan to watch the movie can check the list below for some other action movies starring Jason Statham.

Safe, Crank, and other movies of Jason Statham to watch before A Working Man

1) Spy (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Paul Feig and starring Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law, and others, this spy action-comedy movie, revolves around an unorthodox secret agent Susan (McCarthy). She is a desk-bound CIA analyst and gets to go undercover and trace a portable nuclear device.

Statham plays Rick, who is an awkward, accident-prone, and an overconfident field agent, who often causes problems for Susan with his antics.

Like Working Man, Spy, offers the same thrills as it too, is an action movie, with Statham in the role of an officer. However, the movie adds a flavor of humor, which makes it an entertaining watch. Statham’s role as Rick, is a parody of the action hero roles he is known for and he delivers on the comic timing.

2) Safe

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Jason Statham and directed by Boaz Yakin, this action thriller movie revolves around Luke (Statham), who is an ex-cop and cage fighter. He finds himself protecting a young girl, who is a math prodigy, and who has the key to erasing the criminals’ digital footprint. She is therefore targeted by the Russian mobsters, Chinese triads, and corrupt New York Police Department officers.

Like A Working Man, the movie Safe, is an action thriller and features Jason Statham in the role of a former officer who must come back and use his skills to save a young girl, who is the target of criminals. In both movies, Statham’s character is in the midst of conspiracies and crime and in both movies, there are action-packed fights and a sensitive performance by Statham.

3) Homefront (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Gary Fleder and starring Jason Statham, this action thriller movie is written by Sylvester Stallone and is based on a novel by Chuck Logan. The film is about a retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent, Phil (Statham), whose peaceful life with his daughter is turned topsy-turvy when both of them find themselves entangled with a crime boss over a school bullying incident.

Like A Working Man, the movie Homefront, is an action thriller and is written by Stallone and is based on a novel. In both movies, there is power-packed action and Statham stars as a former officer, who must come back to his previous life to protect a young girl.

In Homefront, it is his own daughter, and in A Working Man, it is his boss’s daughter. Both movies depict Statham’s ability to deliver emotions and action.

4) Crank (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Jason Statham and directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, this action movie, revolves around an LA-based assassin Chev (Jason Statham). He wakes up one day to discover that he has been injected by a deadly drug that would kill him if his heart rate drops.

Running against time, Chev must find out the people responsible for this and keep his adrenaline pumping so that he stays alive.

The movie is high on stunts and action and is one of the most popular movies of Statham. Like A Working Man, the movie is full of action and even though Statham’s character is on the wrong side of the law, he makes up for it by delivering a chaotic yet focused performance.

Fans of action movies must definitely watch Crank before watching A Working Man.

5) The Beekeeper (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham, this action thriller movie, revolves around a retired human intelligence operative (Statham), who must go back to the old world after his kind-hearted landlady become a victim of a phishing scam. This results in the loss of her life savings, and leads to her suicide. Now, Statham’s character must uncover the conspiracy behind the scam.

Like A Working Man, the movie is an action thriller and sees Jason Statham in his formulaic role of playing an ex-officer. In both movies, Statham must go back to his old life to either avenge the death of an old lady or protect a young daughter. Therefore, both movies have action and a poignant storyline.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of Jason Statham of their liking.

