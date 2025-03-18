Death of a Unicorn: Everything we know so far

The upcoming A24 film Death of a Unicorn is generating significant buzz, thanks to its unique premise, star-studded cast, and darkly comedic tone. Directed by Alex Scharfman and starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, the movie blends fantasy with satire, exploring themes of greed, environmental destruction, and human ignorance.

The story follows a father-daughter duo who inadvertently slays a unicorn, triggering a series of events surrounding corporate exploitation and supernatural retribution. With its mix of humor and social commentary, Death of a Unicorn is expected to be another brainy addition to A24's list of "adult whimsical" movies. The movie is set to hit theaters on March 28, 2025.

What is the plot of Death of a Unicorn?

Death of a Unicorn follows Elliot Kinter (Paul Rudd) and his daughter Ridley (Jenna Ortega). They accidentally kill a unicorn while driving to a corporate retreat organized by Elliot's billionaire employer, Odell Leopold. This seemingly bizarre incident sets off a chain of events that points out humanity's destructive nature.

The Leopolds, owners of a giant pharmaceutical company, seize the body of the unicorn after they learn about its magical healing powers. However, their greed releases unintended consequences, as the family of the unicorn avenges its demise.

The movie applies this magical premise to critique capitalism and the exploitation of the natural environment. According to Paste Magazine, the story serves as an allegory for human neglect of nature for profit.

Cast and characters

A24's "Death Of A Unicorn" New York Screening - Source: Getty

The movie has a star-studded cast:

Paul Rudd as Elliot Kinter: A lawyer who must face moral choices working for his rich boss.

A lawyer who must face moral choices working for his rich boss. Jenna Ortega as Ridley Kinter: Elliot's insightful daughter who feels the magical essence of the unicorn.

Elliot's insightful daughter who feels the magical essence of the unicorn. Richard E. Grant as Odell Leopold: Odell plays the billionaire CEO profiting from the remains of the unicorn.

Themes and tone

Like many A24 films, the movie blends dark humor with more substantial social critique. The movie is critical of wealth disparity and ecological destruction in its "eat-the-rich" premise. As per Collider, the film uses an "adult whimsical" aesthetic—complicating fairy-tale-like elements such as unicorns with actual quandaries like capitalism.

Thematically, the film touches on the human inclination to use nature without thinking of long-term implications. Ridley's psychedelic vision when he touches the unicorn emphasizes the purity of the creature and the spiritual loss brought about by its demise.

Production details

The production started in July 2023 under the direction of Alex Scharfman. Interestingly, A24 managed to get a waiver during the SAG-AFTRA strike to proceed with the shoot since it is independent of major studios.

A24's "Death Of A Unicorn" New York Screening - Source: Getty

The film has been compared to other A24 movies, such as Everything Everywhere All at Once and Triangle of Sadness, both known for their unorthodox narrative and sharp satire.

Death of a Unicorn is set to premiere on March 28, 2025, in the United States and Canada. Earlier, it had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 8, 2025. Overseas, it is set to debut in Russia on April 3, 2025, and in the United Kingdom on April 4, 2025.

Reception and expectations

Early feedback from festival screenings at SXSW indicates that Death of a Unicorn is both funny and engaging. Critics have praised its razor-sharp attack on capitalism and destruction of the environment while observing the surreal humor in the film. As per CinemaBlend, the trailer previews absurd yet touching moments, such as when Ridley gets visions from the horn of the unicorn.

Catch Death of a Unicorn in theaters starting March 28, 2025.

