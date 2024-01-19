5 upcoming Jenna Ortega projects that fans are excited about 

Jenna Ortega became widely known after playing the titular character in the Netflix show, Wednesday (2022). Her compelling portrayal of the brooding Wednesday Addams earned her plenty of nominations and awards. Since making her acting debut back in 2012, the young actor has appeared in several notable projects, including Jane the Virgin (2014), Stuck in the Middle (2016), and Yes Day (2021).

The 21-year-old actor has made a mark in the industry by exploring different genres, ranging from comedies to slasher films. Filmmakers who have worked with Jenna Ortega have often commented on her dedication to her craft. Fans also enjoy the witty and sarcastic side of her personality that she displays off-camera.

Regarded as a style icon, she often makes headlines for experimenting with colors and accessories. As Jenna Ortega is one of the rising stars in Hollywood, there is much interest in her upcoming work, of which there is plenty.

Miller's Girl, Death of a Unicorn and 3 other upcoming Jenna Ortega projects that are getting plenty of buzz

1) Miller's Girl (January 26, 2024)

Directed by Jade Halley Bartlett, this upcoming movie stars Jenna Ortega alongside Martin Freeman. The story focuses on the relationship between a teacher, Jonathan Miller, and his talented student, Cairo Sweet, which becomes unexpectedly complicated after a creative writing assignment.

From the suspenseful trailer, it is evident that this movie will have enough twists and turns to keep the viewers guessing. It will be interesting to watch the on-screen chemistry between Ortega and Freeman, both of whom have plenty of experience playing complex characters.

2) Beetlejuice 2 (September 6, 2024)

In this upcoming movie directed by Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega plays the role of Astrid Deetz. Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that the duo will work on a project together. Burton had directed several episodes of Ortega's hit show, Wednesday.

Since the movie is a sequel to Beetlejuice (1988), which was a big commercial hit, fans have high expectations from Beetlejuice 2. Michael Keaten will reprise his role as Betelgeuse. Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara will also be returning to play Lydia Deetz and Delia Deetz, respectively.

Given Burton's experience with goth horror, fans are expecting this upcoming movie to deliver in terms of imaginative narrative and striking cinematography.

3) Death of a Unicorn (TBA)

Paul and Jenna will play the leads in this dark comedy (Image via Britannica)

This upcoming A24 movie, directed by Alex Scharfman, will star Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as the father-and-daughter duo Elliot and Ridley. They end up crashing into a unicorn on the way to a weekend retreat. When Elliot's billionaire boss comes across the unicorn, he goes about trying to exploit the creature's healing abilities without being concerned about the consequences.

Ortega, like Rudd, has great comedic timing, and it will be interesting to watch the father-daughter duo grapple with the unusual situation on their hands. In the last year or so, A24 has made a name for itself in terms of creative storytelling, and fans of Jenna Ortega will be hoping that this upcoming movie will be as interesting as it sounds.

4) Winter Spring Summer or Fall (TBA)

Jenna and Percy will play central characters in this romantic drama (Image via IMDb/Netflix/Lionsgate)

Like Death of a Unicorn, this upcoming movie also doesn't have a release date yet. Directed by Tiffany Paulsen, it stars Jenna Ortega as Remi and Percy Hynes White as Barnes. The story will focus on the budding romance between two teenagers.

As Jenna Ortega hasn't been a lead in many romantic narratives so far, this one will certainly interest fans who want to see her in such roles. Paulsen has been involved in well-known romantic movies such as Holidate (2020) and About Fate (2022) in varying capacities, but this upcoming movie will mark her feature directorial debut.

5) Untitled film directed by Trey Edward Shults

This upcoming movie stars The Weeknd, Keoghan and Ortega (Image via Instagram/@theweeknd/@keoghan92/@jennaortega)

35-year-old filmmaker Trey Edward Shults has worked on several notable projects, including Krisha (2015), It Comes at Night (2017), and Waves (2019). Jenna Ortega is set to star in his upcoming movie, which doesn't have an official title so far. Currently in the post-production phase, the film will also star The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan.

While not a lot has been revealed about the plot of the upcoming movie, it has been reported that it is based on an original idea from The Weeknd. Given how The Idol (2023), starring the musician and actor, failed to impress viewers, fans are hoping that this upcoming movie won't follow the same fate.

Judging from Jenna Ortega's upcoming projects, it is clear that the 21-year-old wants to keep pushing the envelope as an actor, giving her fans plenty of reasons to look forward to her new content in the coming months.