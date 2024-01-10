What is Necrotizing Fasciitis? Barry Keoghan recounts almost losing an arm to the flesh-eating disease

Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan opened up about nearly losing his arm to the flesh-eating disease. Keoghan revealed the chilling details in a recent interview with GQ Magazine, where he shared his encounter with necrotizing fasciitis, commonly known as flesh-eating disease, a few years ago. The 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actor revealed the ordeal he faced before embarking on the set of The Banshees of Inisherin in 2022.

Barry Keoghan said that at that time, he asked his doctors, "But I’m not gonna die, right?" To which, the doctors replied by saying, "Well, we don't know." For those unaware, necrotizing fasciitis is a rare and severe bacterial infection that can lead to sepsis, shock, and organ failure.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to one in five cases can be fatal, and survivors may experience life-long complications such as loss of limbs or severe scarring due to the removal of infected tissue.

Director Martin McDonagh, who worked with Barry Keoghan on The Banshees of Inisherin, also shared details about the scary moment when he visited the actor just days before filming was set to begin. McDonagh described Keoghan's arm as "puffed up," raising concerns about his well-being. Despite the uncertainty of the situation, Keoghan reassured the director, saying,

"Yeah, no, I'm going to be fine — I'll see you on Tuesday."

Barry Keoghan also talked about the success of Saltburn and said that finally, he is being seen as a man and not just as a freak child.

Barry Keoghan got infected with necrotizing fasciitis

According to the Cleveland Clinic, necrotizing fasciitis is caused by bacterial infection and primarily affects the fascia, the tissue under the skin. There are two types: polymicrobial (Type I) and monomicrobial (Type II). People with cuts, obesity, diabetes, alcohol use disorder, immune system or vascular problems, cancer, or those who are pregnant are at a higher risk of developing this rare condition.

Symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis include flu-like signs early on, such as body aches, fever, chills, nausea, and diarrhea. As the infection progresses, more severe symptoms emerge, including reddened or discolored skin, swelling, blisters, tissue death, low blood pressure, and sepsis.

As per the CDC, the most common route of infection is through cuts or wounds, although trauma that doesn't break the skin can also be a factor.

Speaking about Keoghan's hospitalization due to the flesh-eating bacteria, Martin McDonagh said that he was worried about the actor and the movie.

“I went to the hospital thinking, ‘Sh*t – is he going to die?’ Let alone, is he going to make the movie. But I came out of there energised and looking forward to it.”

Barry Keoghan added that while McDonagh visited him at the hospital, the latter told him to "just remember this when you've been nominated for an Oscar." The actor was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

It is also worth noting that Barry is not the only actor who got infected with this infection. In 2022, The Chronicles of Narnia star Georgie Henley shared her own harrowing encounter with necrotizing fasciitis at the age of 18. She underwent invasive surgery to prevent amputation and received extensive reconstructive surgery.