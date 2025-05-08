A Deadly American Marriage: Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

A Deadly American Marriage is a true-crime documentary scheduled to be released on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The documentary explores the tragic murder of Jason Corbett, an Irish widower who was murdered in 2015 in North Carolina by his wife, Molly Martens, and her father, Thomas Martens, a retired FBI agent. The case revolves around many controversies over whether the act was murder or self-defense, fueled by alibi and alibi battles, and a complicated family relationship.

Directed by Jessica Burgess and Jenny Popplewell, who directed American Monster and American Murder: The Family Next Door, this documentary features exclusive interviews with Molly and Thomas's kids—Jack and Sarah—along with archival footage and crime scene recreations.

Now, the killing's emotional and legal aftermath and the custody fight for Jack and Sarah are something the documentary goes into in detail. The documentary aims to show the hidden imperfection behind a seemingly perfect marriage and could earn a must-watch status for all true crime buffs.

When, where, and how to watch A Deadly American Marriage

A Deadly American Marriage (Image via Netflix)

A Deadly American Marriage will be available exclusively on Netflix, premiering globally on May 9, 2025, at 12:01 am PT (3:01 am ET). The documentary is an approximately 90-minute-long single-feature film based on the actual events surrounding Jason Corbett's death in 2015.

Netflix subscribers can stream it with plans starting at $6.99/month (Standard with Ads), $15.49/month (Standard), or $22.99/month (Premium). No free streaming options are available outside Netflix, and the film is not available on platforms like Prime Video or Hulu.

The official synopsis of the documentary reads:

“Murder or self-defense? Told from both sides, this documentary explores the killing of Jason Corbett during a dispute with his wife and her father. A chilling 911 call. A gruesome scene. What is the real story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death? In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths behind their seemingly fairytale life.”

The true story behind A Deadly American Marriage

The film focuses on the murder of Jason Corbett, a 39-year-old Irish businessman, on August 2, 2015, in his North Carolina residence. Corbett, a native of Limerick, Ireland, was a widower taking care of his kids—Jack and Sarah—following his first wife, Margaret "Mags" Fitzpatrick's death, who succumbed to an asthma attack in 2006.

As reported by Netflix's Tudum, he hired Molly Martens, a Tennessee native, in 2008 as an au pair. They married in 2011 and settled in Lexington, North Carolina. On the night of his murder, there was a report by a 911 call of a violent altercation.

Molly and her father, Thomas Martens, said they fought back in self-defense, reporting that Jason was strangling Molly. They confessed to bludgeoning him with a baseball bat and a paving stone, causing serious head injuries. The crime scene was horrific, with blood and signs of struggle.

Prosecutors claimed the murder was premeditated, pointing to tensions in the marriage and a custody battle over Jack and Sarah, who were 10 and eight years old at the time. Jason had mentioned returning to Ireland, which could have been a trigger.

In 2017, Molly and Thomas were found guilty of second-degree murder and given sentences ranging from 20 to 25 years. In 2020, trial flaws led to the overturning of their convictions. They reached plea agreements in 2023; Molly filed a no-contest plea, and Thomas entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. He was released in June 2024, having served roughly seven years.

Jason's sister Tracey Corbett-Lynch and her husband David—who became guardians of Jack and Sarah, now 18 and 20 years old and live in Ireland—are interviewed in the documentary. To determine whether justice was served in this complex case, A Deadly American Marriage looks into forensic evidence, court testimony, and conflicting accounts.

Watch A Deadly American Marriage on May 9, 2025, on Netflix.

