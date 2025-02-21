O’Dessa: Everything we know so far about the upcoming Hulu movie

Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming film O’Dessa is set to release on March 13, 2025, on Hulu. Labeled as a rock opera, this movie is directed and written by Geremy Jasper. Sadie Sink from the Netflix series Stranger Things plays the titular role of a farm girl named O’Dessa.

O'Dessa is set to premiere at the SXSW (South by Southwest) Film and TV Festival on March 8 at Paramount Theatre and ZACH Theatre on March 12. It is produced by Michael Gottwald and Noah Stahl and directed by Geremy Jasper.

O’Dessa: Everything we know so far about the movie

The film's trailer was released on February 13, 2025, on Searchlight Pictures’ official YouTube Channel. Hulu released the trailer a day later, on February 14.

As the trailer begins, it reveals a post-apocalyptic dystopian world. Sadie Sink’s character goes on a musical odyssey in a dangerous city to rescue her soulmate. Her journey in this rock opera musical has eclectic and colorful visuals, creating a kaleidoscopic palette that pops.

The roadmap to Sink’s characters’ journey is a dark world filled with numerous challenges. The central plot of the film implies an impending revolution with Sink's character at its helm.

Sadie Sink, as O’Dessa says:

"My daddy used to tell me, my singin’ had the power to bring light to the darkness. And change things."

Mark Bartlett’s Plutonovich can be heard stating,

"They’re gonna get what’s coming to them, mark my words."

On her path to rescuing her loved one while pioneering a musical revolution, she can be seen colorfully rising. At the same time, battling fervently with the powers that be.

O’Dessa: Cast and crew

Sadie Sink's O'Dessa and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Euri Dervish in a still from the film (Image Via YouTube/@Hulu)

Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Chevalier) star as O’Dessa and Euri Dervish in the film’s central love story. Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), an Emmy winner, plays the antagonist.

His character seems to be creating turmoil for Sink's character on her quest to rescue her soulmate. Regina Hall as Neon Dion can be seen in an almost unrecognizable garb with a Hunger Games-esque costume and make-up.

Rest of the cast:

Pokey LaFarge as Vergil

Mark Boone as Father Walt

Bree Elrod as Calliope

Dora Dimic Rakar as Priscilla

Ivona Tomiek as Mary Ⅱ

Dominik Cicak as Drunk Sailor

Judy Malka as Oma VO

Marinko Prga as Vulturo

Rithvik Andugula as Rael

Andrea Juric as Mary

Cinematographer Rina Yang, known for All Too Well: The Short Film (2021), worked on O’Dessa. Director Geremy Jasper co-wrote and composed 16 original songs with Jason Binnick. Producers Michael Gottwald and Noah Stahl previously teamed up with Jasper on Pattie Cakes (2017).

O’Dessa will be available for streaming on Hulu from March 13, 2025. Stay tuned and follow for more updates.

