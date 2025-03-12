The true story behind Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, explored

The true-crime documentary Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, directed by Rachel Mason, premieres on Hulu on March 11, 2025. It explores the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on October 21, 2021, when a prop gun handled by Alec Baldwin discharged on the Rust set, also injuring director Joel Souza.

Alec Baldwin was cleared of manslaughter charges following the incident, while the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was found guilty of manslaughter and is currently in custody.

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna - True story behind Halyna Hutchins' death

On October 21, 2021, near Santa Fe, NM, on the set of the film Rust, the shooting of the film was underway and Halyna Hutchins was working as DOP. Suddenly, while preparing for a scene, actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun he was holding.

Although the gun was not supposed to contain real bullets, before anyone could understand what had happened, the bullet hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, leading to her death. At the same time, director Joel Souza was also injured.

After the tragic shooting, Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter. However, he maintained that he did not pull the trigger, and following lengthy legal discussions, he was cleared of the charges.

According to the article by the BBC, published on July 15, 2024, Alec Baldwin said:

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Halyna Hutchins' tragic death - Case Study

According to the BBC article, on February 15, 2022, Halyna Hutchins' family filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust crew, accusing them of causing her wrongful death on set due to negligent behavior and cost-cutting measures.

Baldwin insisted he never pulled the trigger. His lawyer, Luke Nikas, defended him, saying Baldwin had no idea there were live rounds on set. He trusted the crew in charge of safety, who assured him the gun wasn’t loaded.

As mentioned in the BBC article:

"We’ll fight these charges—and we’ll win," Nikas stated confidently.

On February 24, 2022, the trial of Alec Baldwin got underway with jury selection, as the actor faced involuntary manslaughter charges. Baldwin stood by his innocence, saying he never intended for the gun to fire. According to him, the gun went off accidentally when he cocked the hammer, not from pulling the trigger.

His defense team argued that ensuring the gun was safe was the responsibility of other crew members. However, prosecutors disagreed, pointing out that Baldwin didn’t mention this in his first interview after the shooting and had a duty to follow basic gun safety rules.

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna provides detailed insights into the incident that happened on the set that day and the aftermath of Hutchins' death. Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna gives space to the voices of those who knew her, worked alongside her, and are still dealing with the aftermath, ensuring her story remains central to the discussion.

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna will be available for streaming starting March 11, 2025, only on Hulu.

