"Why is he claiming that he has PTSD?" — Halyna Hutchins' family calls Alec Baldwin's reality show "shameless,' asks him to "face reality under oath"

Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family condemned Alec Baldwin's reality show, The Baldwins, in a statement to The Independent, published on March 5, 2025. Their statement also called on the 66-year-old actor to testify in the wrongful death civil lawsuit filed against him by Hutchins' lawyers.

Premiered on February 23, 2025, The Baldwins is a TLC show featuring Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, and their seven children. The series highlights the aftermath of Alec's fatal Rust shooting in 2021 and narrates the turmoil faced by the Baldwin family because of the legal skirmish that followed.

For the unversed, Alec Baldwin was accused of involuntary manslaughter after a mishap happened on the sets of the 2024 film Rust. While filming, the actor accidentally fired a live round from a gun, thereby killing Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. However, the case against Baldwin was dismissed in court due to procedural mistakes.

On March 3, 2025, Hutchins' attorneys, her mother, Olga Solovey, father, Anatolii Androsovych, and her sister, Svetlana Zemko, filed a notice in Santa Fe informing the actor of their intent to depose him on March 9. In their statement, they deemed Baldwin's reality show "shameless."

“The Baldwin reality show at once celebrates Mr Baldwin’s joy of being with his children while ignoring the fact that Alec Baldwin took a child away from her parents. That is the painful and actual reality with which Halyna’s parents and sister live each and every day,” it said.

The statement continued:

“It is long overdue for Alec Baldwin to admit and face the real-life consequences that he caused Halyna’s parents and sister. It is time for him to face reality under oath.”

Referring to Baldwin's prior claims of suffering from PTSD and survivor's guilt after the incident, the statement said:

“Why is he claiming that he has PTSD? Is his reality show just a veiled attempt to create sympathy for himself with a future jury pool in our civil case? Is this just a shameless attempt to portray him as the real victim in this case?”

In a recent statement to NBC News, attorneys representing the Hutchins family explained why the deposition was scheduled before Mother's Day. According to them:

"Halyna's mother needs to hear Mr. Baldwin's explanation under oath about what led to the death of her daughter."

"You're so dark and it's so painful": Alec Baldwin's wife narrates his struggles with mental health in The Baldwins

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, and their children (Image via Getty)

The Baldwins highlight the mental turmoil Alec Baldwin and his family had to endure during the aftermath of the Rust shooting incident. His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, explained his ordeal in the series.

"Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline. He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says, in his darkest moments, 'If an accident had to have happened on this day, why am I still here? Why couldn’t it be me?'" Hilaria said.

Additionally, she detailed the survivor's guilt that encompassed her husband, who would wake up every morning and question his existence.

"You wake up in the morning and you're like, 'Oh God, why did I have to wake up?' You’re so dark and it's so painful," she recalled.

In the end, Rust armorer Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Baldwin received the firearm from Reed and failed to identify the real bullet that was hidden among rounds of dummy bullets, thereby causing the mishap.

