Who is Jason Scoop? Alec Baldwin threatens to snap Trump impersonator's neck after being heckled on the street

Actor Alec Baldwin recently threatened to snap a Trump impersonator's neck after being heckled on the street. The viral video, shared by content creator Jason Scoop himself on Monday, February 24, 2025, shows Scoop mocking the 2021 Rust shooting incident.

In October 2021, Baldwin, while shooting a scene from his film Rust, discharged a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The actor faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The case was eventually dismissed.

The video showed Scoop, dressed in a suit complete with a blond wig imitating the POTUS, approaching Alec Baldwin as he unloaded his luggage from a car, and making light of the tragedy, prompting the actor to threaten him, saying:

"If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f**king neck in half and break your f**king neck, you know that, don't you?"

While performing, Jason Scoop offered to pardon Alec Baldwin for "murdering that woman in cold blood"

Referencing the 2021 shooting, Jason Scoop told Alec Baldwin:

"Alec, it’s your favorite president! Look, Alec, I will offer you a total pardon 'cause I wanna be friends, right? I wanna be friends. I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring."

While initially Baldwin ignored Scoop and continued to mock the actor, his Saturday Night Live Trump impression, and referencing the 2021 shooting. At one point he characterized the shooting as:

"murdering that woman in cold blood."

Scoop added that she was looking down on him and thanking him for confronting the man who "took (her) out."

This prompted Baldwin to step closer, and the comedian pointed out that he was on camera. Alec then threatened him. Despite the tense confrontation, Scoop continued his performance, calling Alec Baldwin a "class act" as the latter demanded he leave.

Despite the case against him, stemming from the 2021 incident, being dismissed, Alec Baldwin (on his show The Baldwins) has stated that the incident has left him with post-traumatic stress disorder. He has also maintained that he didn't pull the trigger, and was unaware that the gun contained live rounds.

To be noted, Rust's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted in connection to the shooting and sentenced to eighteen months in prison.

Jason Scoop was a winner on First Impressions with Dana Carvey in 2016

Jason Scoop is a comedian from New York who began his career as a high school senior, taking a train to Manhattan to perform at open mics at 17. He soon began performing regularly at Greenwich Village Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, and Broadway Comedy Club.

His comedy features a mix of satire, celebrity impressions, and original characters. His original stories and energy on stage earned him gigs across the city and the country.

According to his profile on Best Comedy Tickets, some of Scoop's memorable performances include those at Meadowlands Comedy Festival, Stand Up 360 Comedy Festival, MTV International's Biggest Music Moments 2013, and Hoboken Comedy Festival.

He appeared on First Impressions with Dana Carvey (2016), a show featuring Carvey, Freddie Prince, Jr., and a guest comedian hosting a competition each week with three impressionists. Scoop won in his episode. He also starred in a pilot for VH1's Nasty Women, featuring comedy legend Wanda Sykes.

Scoop is currently based in New York and has since taken up mimicking President Donald Trump on social media. On his YouTube channel, he hosts shows like Awkward Questions on an Elevator and The Donald J. Trump Podcast.

Alec Baldwin has not publicly commented on the video as of this writing.

