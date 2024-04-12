"It was literally the most traumatizing thing": Bethenny Frankel says she has PTSD from her divorce battle with Jason Hoppy

American television personality and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel recently opened up about how she has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from her lengthy divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

The 53-year-old and Hoppy got married in 2010 but parted ways just two years later. The divorce was finalized in 2021 after reaching a financial settlement in 2016. On Thursday’s episode of her Just B podcast, she spoke about the split,

"I’ve been burned. I have massive trust issues, and I have post-traumatic stress disorder. It was literally the most traumatizing thing I will hopefully ever go through in my life."

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a disorder that develops in some individuals who have experienced a shocking or dangerous event.

The pair have a 13-year-old daughter, Bryn, born on May 8, 2010. During the divorce proceedings, they had a long custody battle for their child.

Bethenny Frankel says she suffers from PTSD following "traumatizing" divorce from ex Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel began her career in show business by competing in the 2005 NBC series The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. Three years later, she began starring in the reality television series The Real Housewives of New York City, which premiered in March on Bravo.

She married producer and actor Peter Sussman in 1996, but they separated in 1997. Bethenny Frankel then met Jason Hoppy, a real estate agent, while filming season three of RHNYC.

Frankel tied the knot with Hoppy on March 28, 2010, but filed for divorce two years later. The divorce was not finalized until 2021. In July 2023, the artist revealed in her podcast that Andy Cohen encouraged her to marry Jason Hoppy and quipped that it was the “worst idea in history.”

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, the entrepreneur spoke about her marriage with Hoppy on her Just B podcast. She said that the lengthy 10-year divorce had been "more tortuous" than grief while also labeling it as "mental and emotional torture."

"I thought I would never survive it. I did not see a way out. It was suffocating. I thought I was gonna be miserable for the rest of my life. I have had every single f*cking thing except for physical abuse done to me, and I am an expert on this topic," Bethenny Frankel said.

While talking about her divorce, Frankel listed the things she has allegedly dealt with over the last 10 years. The reality star's divorce and relationship reportedly included fraud, forgery, multiple trials on custody, being followed, and “allegedly being hacked.”

"I have been through a f*cking war... a war. I have questioned myself as a human, as a parent, because I was told so many times otherwise how terrible I was and disgusting and old and irrelevant and so abused, because I had no power to get out of it," she said.

Bethenny Frankel shared her feelings about her relationship and said she is finally “ready” to talk about “something that has been impossible to talk about” for years. The Real Housewives star said she will make a series of podcast episodes to open up about it.

She clarified that the former couple's daughter, Bryn, “knows all about” the details of the divorce. Bethenny Frankel also told the viewers that the divorce had affected her current love life with fiancé Paul Bernon.

She has been engaged to the film producer on and off since 2018. The CEO of Skinny Girl shared that it was the reason "why I have not gotten married again, or I’m not sure if I would ever get married again."

Frankel did not reveal the release dates of the episodes. However, she said there would be 10 episodes for each year that it took to finalize the divorce.