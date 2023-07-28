Is Bethenny Frankel allergic to shellfish? RHONY alum responds to backlash for eating “garbage bag” of seafood in a TikTok video

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) alum Bethenny Frankel recently shared a “chaotic” video of herself eating seafood. In the clip, the reality star was seen gulping down different types of shellfish in a hotel in Atlanta.

In the video that was posted earlier this week, the reality star said that she got it from an outlet that would deliver the fastest. She noted that as soon as it came, she showed the grab bag filled with food to the camera. The video earned her mixed reactions from fans on the internet as some wondered about her allergies. The reality star took to TikTok on Wednesday, July 26, to clarify about her allergies.

She said,

"When I broke the internet by eating shellfish. Not allergic to shellfish. Allergic to regular fish."

Is fish allergy different from shellfish allergy?

Despite the fact that both are classified as fish, the allergies are very different. Fish allergy is a reaction to a “finned” fish such as codfish, tuna, halibut, tilapia, salmon, etc. The symptoms of the same can be triggered by touching or sometimes even smelling fish and not just by eating.

On the other hand, shellfish allergy includes two main groups: crustaceans (e.g., shrimp, crab, lobster) and mollusks (e.g., clams, mussels, oysters, scallops). People who have either of these allergies need to be very careful as even a small bite can result in a severe reaction.

“International press moment”: RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel addresses recent food video

The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) alum Bethenny Frankel shared a candid video of herself having dinner while in a hotel room. In the video, she had her undereye mask on, a plastic glove in one hand, and was in her night suit.

Fans took to social media to react to the video and it earned her hilarious responses as they called it “chaotic.” The RHONY reality star later uploaded another TikTok video where she was eating air-fried chicken nuggets as she addressed the previous video.

She said,

"The nature of how I was eating. This is an international press moment. Just someone to like, field all the calls, questions, and negative comments about my eating."

Bethenny said that she was in her hotel room and got a “miniature garbage bag filled with liquid and corn and shrimp." She added that she thought she was going to be civilized and “not an animal” which is why the RHONY alum chose to share the moment with her fans.

Several fans had commented on the original video and asked about her alleged allergy and recalled instances of her having a severe allergic reaction in the past. Bethenny clarified that she’s allergic to regular fish and not shellfish.

"They’re different creatures. Everyone seems to think that they’re all the same creature. Like, a dog is not a cat and a cow is not a chicken."

She sarcastically apologized for not being allergic to shellfish and noted that she got “canceled” for eating shellfish because she’s “also deathly allergic to fish.”

In 2018, the RHONY alum was hospitalized after getting a severe allergic reaction to fish. At that time she tweeted about her rare fish allergy that triggered after she ate soup. She wrote that she was unconscious for 15 minutes and was taken to the ET where she spent two days in the ICU.

RHONY season 14 is now airing, with new episodes every Sunday on Bravo.