Who is Cass Bird? RHONY cast member Jenna Lyons opens up about girlfriend

Jenna Lyons, the talented and fashionable newcomer on Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 14, has been making headlines not only for her role in the iconic reality series, but also for the recent revelation about her current girlfriend, Cass Bird.

This Real Housewife has been known for keeping her love life under tight wraps, but in June 2023, she candidly admitted to revealing to her fellow RHONY castmates that she is indeed dating someone.

As reported by New York Times, Jenna Lyons confessed in April 2023:

"I currently have a massive crush on someone else."

Now, the fans know it is none other than acclaimed photographer and filmmaker, Cass Bird.

Jenna Lyons is happy with her new beau Cass Bird as revealed to RHONY castmates

Jenna Lyons, the brand new cast member of the reboot of iconic The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY), in an episode that aired on July 23, made it clear that she preferred not to discuss her love interests on the show.

However, she recently broke her own rule and let the cat out of the bag as she surprised everyone by opening up about her relationship with her girlfriend, Cass Bird. When asked by Jessel Tank whether she is happy or not, Jenna responded with a resounding "yes."

When asked by a producer during a confessional why she had to keep the identity a secret, Jenna responded:

"My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I've done. And that is my choice. And someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that."

On June 25, 2023, in an interview with The New York Times, Jenna confirmed her romance with the renowned photographer, giving a sneak peek into her personal life that fans had been eagerly waiting for.

Jenna had already informed her castmates about her relationship with Cass before the end of the season. Talking about this decision, she said to the publication:

"Why did I just do that? The words come out of your mouth, and you’re like, I can’t take those back. It has not been the part of my life that I have been very successful in."

Cass Bird is a well-known Hollywood photographer with a stellar portfolio of work. Her photographs have graced the pages of prestigious publications such as Harpers Bazaar, The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Elle, Allure, Vanity Fair, and many others.

Over the years, she has captured the essence of various celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Beiber, Jenna Ortega, Whitney Peak, Kaia Gerber, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Olivia Wilde, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Her early works featuring female masculinity and androgyny garnered a lot of attention, leading to collaborations with prominent clients like Nike, Urban Outfitters, Vogue, and The New Yorker.

Before her relationship with Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird was in a long-term partnership with Ali Bird, the Wall Group director, whom she first met in 1997.

The couple eventually tied the knot after gay marriage became legal in the U.S. in 2015. While the details of their separation remain private, their last appearance together on social media was in August 2022.

While the exact timeline of Cass Bird and Jenna Lyons's relationship remains a mystery, Jenna confessed during an interview in June 2023 that she had a massive crush on the former.