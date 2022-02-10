How old is Brooke Shields? Age explored as fans in awe after Jordache campaign

Model-turned-actress Brooke Shields has always been on top of her game with Denim brands. She started her career with Calvin Klein when she was merely 15 years old, and now, after nearly four decades, she has come back in a denim campaign, but this time for another brand.

Brooke posed for Jordache Jeans, an American clothing brand that markets ready-to-wear apparel, including shirts, jeans, and outerwear. Founded in 1969 by three brothers, Joe Naccache, Ralph Naccache, and David Naccache. They combined their names to form the brand name, Jordache.

How old is Brooke Shields?

Brooke Shields is currently 56 years old and posed for Jordache's Spring 2022 campaign. The campaign was shot by Cass Bird, a photographer and artist living in New York.

Shields was greatly thankful upon receiving this opportunity and considers it a poignant moment in her career. Even though she started her career as a 15-year-old Calvin Klein model, she said that this campaign was more meaningful for her.

In an interview with People Magazine, Brooke said:

"I appreciate it more now ... It's such an honor to be my age and be represented. I feel the magnitude of it more. There's a knowledge that comes with age, and this feels less like a job and more like a privilege."

Shields also wanted to add authenticity to the campaign and made it clear to the label's team her stance and expectations with the campaign.

Jordache President Liz Berlinger said in a statement:

"We are excited to work with Brooke Shields ... Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur – throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere."

This campaign is a step towards inclusivity and breaks the barriers of ageism in the fashion industry. Being an activist herself, Brooke's look in the campaign felt more organic than usual. She has also founded a community to spread the same message, Beginning is Now, which is a cherry on top of the cake.

Fans react to Brooke Shields in the Jordache campaign

Jordache and Brooke have both been associated with luxury designer jeans, and when you make them into a combination, the moment is fated to go iconic, and fans love this iconic collaboration.

brooke shields taking my breath away on a wednesday at 3pm wowowowowow

Brooke Shields, 56, poses for a jeans ad 40 years after her iconic ad for Calvin Klein.

brooke shields new photo shoot… im weak in the knees

We can see her fans being super excited for this campaign and are loving this new look by Brooke.

What are your thoughts regarding this campaign?

