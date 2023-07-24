RHONY cast member Jenna Lyons opens up about her relationship with her late mother during season 14 episode 2

The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 aired another episode on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The latest segment saw the cast make their way to the Hamptons to spend three days at Erin Lichy’s house.

While Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, and Ubah Hassan carpooled together, Jenna Lyons was the first person to reach the destination. The episode was light-hearted and fun for the most part, except for the time when Jenna opened up about the passing of her mother and the nature of their relationship. Although Jenna didn’t reveal when her mother passed away during the episode, she noted that it was “six weeks” ago at the time of filming.

However, in April 2023, while in conversation with Oprah Daily, the RHONY season 14 cast member revealed that her mother, Barbara passed away in September 2022 and had “pretty severe Asperger’s Syndrome” due to which, she had trouble forming emotional connections.

“It turned quickly”: Jenna Lyons got candid about her mother’s passing during RHONY season 14 episode 2

The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 saw most of the housewives making their way to The Hamptons to spend the next three days at Erin’s house in the latest segment. While the episode was light-hearted and fun for the most part, one cast member got candid about her life in the episode.

While in conversation with Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, and Sai De Silva, RHONY season 14 cast member Jenna started to explain why she doesn’t have any clothes in her own Hampton home. She noted that it was a little complicated since she rented it out before her mother got sick so she never put her house back together after that.

Sai enquired when her mother passed away and Jenna stated that it was six weeks ago. She later told the cameras that her mother was sick for eight months before she passed.

"She was doing well and then the last two and a half, three months, it turned quickly," Lyons added.

When the RHONY cast members asked her whether she and her mother were close, Jenna said “Not at all”. She further explained that since her mother had Asperger’s, it was hard for her to form emotional connections.

She told the cameras that while her mother was often called out for being cold and saying things she shouldn’t, she never knew she had Asperger’s since she got diagnosed much later in life.

The RHONY season 14 cast member added that growing up, she knew something was missing but had no idea what it was. She told Jessel Taank that because of that, she completely fell apart when she met her mother as she praised Taank’s mother. She added that just talking about it makes her “choked up.”

Jenna added that there’s something very “gentle and authentic” about Taank’s mother. Sai also added that she’s “chic” and poised. Jenna joked that she doesn’t know what went wrong with Jessel:

"It makes total sense to learn that Jenna’s mom was very cold because Jenna sometimes behaves that way. You get glimpses of like the Jenna that we love, which is the warm and the open, and the outgoing. But the way she was raised, it creeps back in," Erin Lichy stated in a confessional.

RHONY season 14 will return next Sunday with a brand new episode on Bravo.