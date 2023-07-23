RHONY season 14 episode 2 release date, air time, and plot

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Erin Lichy hosts a girl's night in The Hamptons. While the reality star is excited about the gathering, she is afraid about the "cheese" incident repeating itself.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, and Ubah Hassan ride together on their way to Erin Lichy's Hampton home, but the trio worry that that the arrangements won't meet their standards. Meanwhile, first-to-arrive Jenna Lyons admits she's nervous about the sleepover."

The episode will air on Sunday, July 23, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Erin Lichy hosts a sleepover in The Hamptons in the upcoming episode of RHONY season 14

The upcoming episode of Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14, titled, Oh Christmas Tree! will feature the housewives making their way up to The Hamptons as Erin Lichy invites the girls over for a trip.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Erin Lichy expresses that she is excited and anxious about hosting the cast members. She also mentions that she doesn't want the cheese incident to repeat itself, which is why she bought a whole spread of caviar.

"Who doesn’t like caviar? That’s a nice bougie snack for these bougie b*tches," she says.

The previous episode saw Erin serve platters of cheese, which Sai did not seem too keen about. Later, Brynn overheard Erin stating that Sai "rubbed her the wrong way" since she criticized her for serving cheese.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Sai, Jessel, and Ubah make their way to the location in the same car and discuss their hesitations about the trip. Ubah Hassan states that she's really happy that they're doing this even though it was tough for her to agree to stay in Erin's house.

She states that she was serious about not staying in the house and explains that people often get the wrong idea and think that she does not want to stay in their house because their houses aren't good enough for her. She adds that when she's traveling with people, she needs a full night of sleep.

In the middle of the conversation, the RHONY cast member notices toilet paper in the car and asks about it. She finds out that Sai De Silva is carrying her own toilet paper because she's worried that Erin's wouldn't be good enough.

"I grew up poor on one ply. I have elevated my lifestyle and therefore I’m going to elevate my toilet paper," Sai adds.

The three RHONY newbies call Erin to check about the plans for lunch and she tells them that she has caviar for everyone. It seems like the cheese platter situation is bound to repeat itself since Sai and Ubah do not seem too excited about her idea.

Ubah asks her how far her house is from a provision store so they can pick something up on the way and Erin expresses her annoyance in a confessional.

"I’m preparing a whole spread of caviar, and you’re going to get a sandwich at Provisions. I can’t," she adds.

The first person to arrive at the house is Jenna Lyons and the two enjoy caviar together and joke around with each other. Jenna later expresses that she's a little nervous about the trip because "sleeping over is a different thing than having cocktails." She tells the cameras that she's nervous about being awkward and saying the wrong thing during the trip.

Tune in on Sunday, July 23, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of RHONY season 14 on Bravo.