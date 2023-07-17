“Intentional”: RHONY fans praise Jenna Lyons in season 14 premiere

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) returned to screens with a brand new season featuring an all-new cast on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The reboot season features Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hussan, and Erin Lichy.

Although fans were initially skeptical of Bravo bringing in new housewives, their thoughts quickly changed after the premiere of season 14. During the episode, a cheese-centric conflict came forward as Brynn heard that Erin was distancing herself from Sai since the latter criticized her for having cheese on a charcuterie board.

Brynn recalled in her confessional that Sai apparently asked Erin “Oh, you eat cheese?” and her co-star asked her if it was not cool or “chic”. To this, Sai De Silva responded that it was weird.

However, what took fans by surprise was Jenna Lyons hosting a gathering at her house and knowingly serving the cast cheese platters.

♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ Jenna is very intentional - she made sure cheese was everywhere and didn’t even have to bring up the topic. Like that’s a chess playing housewife if I’ve ever seen one #RHONY

They took to social media and stated that she was very “intentional” and that she made sure that cheese was everywhere and didn’t even need to bring up the topic.

“Amazing”: RHONY fans react to Jenna Lyons serving the cast cheese and more during season 14 premiere

In the season premiere of the Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14, the cast was seen fighting over cheese. While there was already a little tension in the air, Jenna Lyons hosted a girls’ night at her house and served the cast different types of cheese.

Once everyone arrived, the RHONY cast member was joking around about Ubah Hussan eating too many bananas. She said that she eats five-six bananas per day and Sai pointed out that another cast member ate bananas because they had diarrhea recently. This prompted Brynn Whitfield to ask whether it was actual diarrhea or “diarrhea of the mouth.”

RHONY season 14 cast member Erin Lichy told Brynn that she has mouth diarrhea since she had a cheese platter and Brynn decided to tell Sia about it. Sia chimed in and called it an “a**hole move”.

Sia continued that serving cheese was not the “a**hole move" but what she said about her was. Erin clarified that she didn’t say anything about her and noted that Brynn was lying.

While Brynn tried to explain, Sai jumped in and told Erin that according to Brynn, Erin was distancing herself from Sai since she was shady about her serving cheese.

Brynn further went on to narrate the incident at Erin’s house. Sai asked her what “that” was and noted that Erin told her it was cheese.

"The girls are fighting over cheese, but I get that we’re in New York, there’s a lot of rats here," said Ubah in her confessional.

While Erin and Brynn continued arguing as Erin stated that she would never distance herself from anyone if they didn’t like cheese, the other RHONY cast members seemed over it. Sai, Ubah, and Jenna were laughing it off as Sai noted that it was the stupidest thing they’ve ever fought about.

The others call for the argument to be put to rest but Erin is determined to have a conversation about it with Brynn and pulls her to a corner to hash out their differences.

RHONY fans reacted to the whole interaction and called Jenna “amazing” for stirring the pot by serving cheese.

JonK @Jonny10spot_ #rhony This cheese platter fight feels like home. Brynn is giving me Sonjarita and Jenna is simply amazing

The Third King 👑 @thirdking0208



If that was the intention, then I like that Ms. Lyons.

#RHONY Jenna, I think you knew all of this cheese would eventually cause the Brynn/Erin cheese issue to come up.If that was the intention, then I like that Ms. Lyons.

Mona @MonizzleYo Also Jenna is hilarious for having cheese everywhere and being the main food option for this girls night lmao 🤣 #RHONY

Keon J Steele @KeonJsteele The girls feuding over cheese and Jenna buys a lot of cheese for the group scene. Ok 10 points to #rhony

RHONY season 14 will return with a brand new episode next week on Sunday.