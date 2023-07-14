“Zero interest”: RHONY fans disapprove of season 14 cast ahead of the season premiere

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) has been a beloved franchise for over a decade, captivating viewers with its dramatic moments and glamorous lifestyles. However, the anticipation for season 14 is met with mixed reactions and a sense of skepticism from fans.

Season 14 of RHONY is set to premiere on Sunday, July 16, 2023, and will introduce fans to a fresh lineup of soon-to-be iconic women who are ready to fire up the screen. However, some fans are not excited about the reboot; one even wrote:

RHONY fans are not happy with rebooted season 14

Bravo decided to sunset the cast and introduce a new lineup of women after a lackluster and challenging season 13. However, this significant shake-up has left RHONY fans with zero interest and a flurry of disapproval, which has been evident on social media even before the season premiere.

A recent post by the show's Executive Producer, Andy Cohen, featuring a picture of him with the brand new cast at the RHONY special premiere party at the iconic Rainbow Room in New York City last night led to fans commenting about missing the OG icons of the show.

Some netizens said that they had an emotional connection with the previous iconic cast members and that the upcoming reboot would not make them feel the same way.

Former RHONY members react to the upcoming brand-new cast

The choice to revamp the cast came after season 13 faced multiple setbacks. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted filming and posed challenges for the production team, among many other challenges.

Bravo initially announced a sister series called RHONY: Legacy, where some familiar faces would continue their Housewives journey. However, due to contract negotiations, that show is now on indefinite "pause."

Instead, six former New York stars participated in filming a new season of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff, which will air next year.

The abrupt introduction of an entirely new cast after following the lives of the same women for 13 seasons has undoubtedly left fans feeling uncertain and disconnected from the show they once loved.

However, amidst the backlash, former RHONY cast members have shared their insights and thoughts on the upcoming season and its fresh faces. Luann de Lesseps, a RHONY veteran, told E! News:

"I’m gonna have to check out what the girls are up to in their new version of New York City. I think it’s gonna be interesting to watch. I think it’s [a] really hard first season, you know, on any show. When we first did the Housewives, we had no idea it would take off the way it did, so I wish them luck."

Meanwhile, the iconic Dorinda Medley shared her thoughts with OK! Magazine. She chimed in:

"I think it’s such a beautiful thing to watch these girls from all different areas of New York; they are a very diverse group. That’s what was so beautiful when they walked on stage.”

The fans may seem divided about the upcoming season, but it looks like the OG housewives are more than excited to see how it unfolds. Catch season 14, premiering on July 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

