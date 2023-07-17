“COMING FOR ERIN”: Fans react to RHONY newbie Brynn Whitfield shading Erin Dana Lichy on WWHL

The first episode of The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 14 premiered on Bravo on July 16, 2023, and the show's cast members are already making headlines on social media.

During their recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, some of the drama, feuds, and controversies of the show were also witnessed among the cast members.

On WWHL, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield discussed various trending topics about the show's 14th season. In between, Andy Cohen asked every housewife what they had learned after their first season.

All members of the cast shared their learnings, and Brynn Whitfield said the biggest lesson she learned was "don't trust Erin." RHONY Fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, as some disagreed with Brynn, while others were excited about the chemistry between these cast members.

Fans have mixed reactions to RHONY season 14 cast member Brynn Whitfield's comment about Erin Dana Lichy

The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) started season 14 with six new cast members, including Brynn, who works as a marketing communications consultant for a freelance company. She completed her education at Purdue University in Communication-Public Relations & Advertising.

At present, Brynn is not married. Even though only one episode has aired, this housewife is already stirring up some drama. Fans have been sharing their mixed reactions following Brynn's recent WWHL comment.

A recap of RHONY season 14 episode 1

During the first episode of the show, a lot unfolded between the housewives. Beginning with Erin's situation with Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield, both housewives declined a dinner party Erin planned for the cast. They ditched the party because Erin's choice of venue wasn't appealing to them. Erin said the following during one confession:

"The girls and I wanted to get together for dinner. It was a huge group. Nothing was available last minute, so I picked [somewhere]. The restaurant used to be the hottest place in New York. It's easy to get to and it's convenient. But Sai and Brynn ditched the group dinner, then they posted on Instagram that they were at Casa Cipriani."

She added:

"I wouldn't care if other people had different plans but it was like, 'We should do something together,' so I made the effort to do something together. I mean, I would go with anyone to a local bar and be happy, I don't need to go to a chic place all the time, I don't care.”

After this, Brynn and Sai were seen discussing this with Jessel. Brynn, on her part, noted:

"I'm sorry that I kinda bailed on dinner. I didn't know how to say I wouldn't be caught dead at [that restaurant]. It's not 2005 and I'm not a D-list model.”

In response, Sai explained how she didn't want to go to the restaurant, which was why she declined to attend the dinner party. The feud between the cast members did not end there, as Erin and Sai were seen having an argument over cheese when Sai discovered the former was putting her cheese on the charcuterie board.

After RHONY's first episode which was full of drama and feuds, the show is gearing up for its second episode which is scheduled to air soon. Bravo is going to release the second episode of RHONY season 14 which is titled "Oh Christmas Tree!" on July 23, 2023.