“Total brat”: RHONY fans slam Jessel for complaining about Jenna’s gift in season 14 episode 2

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) returned with a brand new episode this week. In the latest segment of the show, the housewives traveled to the Hamptons to spend a few days at Erin’s house as she invited them on a girls' trip.

Although one housewife was missing as Brynn Whitfield decided to spend an extra night in the city, the rest of the cast made their way to the Hamptons to kick-start the fun. Erin felt the pressure on her shoulders as she didn’t want a repeat of the cheese-gate incident. Meanwhile, Ubah and Sai weren’t too sure about the arrangements, even before they made it there.

The first person to arrive was Jenna, who came bearing gifts. Once the rest of the cast got there, Jenna gave them all the lingerie she brought and they tried it on. While most of them loved what they got, Jessel didn’t and she made sure Jenna knew it. She expressed her disapproval of the color and the fitting in front of Jenna and called it “hideous.”

Fans took to social media to comment on the RHONY episode and called Jessel a "total brat" for being rude towards Jenna and saying that she hates the gift, right in front of the person who brought it.

alexjaimes @alexjaimesevyn

And Sai needs to stop coming for Jenna, it’s not going to work. Jenna isn’t ever going to call someone out, not her style. Oh Jessel honey, you are being so rude. “I hate it”? Acting like a total brat.And Sai needs to stop coming for Jenna, it’s not going to work. Jenna isn’t ever going to call someone out, not her style. #RHONY

RHONY fans slam Jessel for not appreciating Jenna’s gift in season 14 episode 2

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14, the housewives embarked on their first cast trip, which took place in the Hamptons.

Jenna Lyons was the first cast member to reach the destination and when the rest of the RHONY cast arrived, Jenna revealed that she brought gifts for everyone. While the others were happy about Jenna being so thoughtful, one cast member was unimpressed.

After trying her satin green and black lace lingerie, Jessel was extremely vocal about “hating” her gift. She noted that she looked like a Christmas tree and that it didn’t fit well. She also said that she had “the most covered-up situation,” compared to the rest of them:

"It’s this green thing. If you look through my Instagram, I feel like I give off s*xy, fun vibes. Grinch vibes? I Don’t know about that," she said in a confessional.

Jessel didn’t shy away from expressing her views in front of Jenna Lyons and told the RHONY cast members that anyone who thought that “this is s*xy” was crazy. She told Jenna that she absolutely hated it and that she didn’t like the color or the fabric. While walking away, she added that she would never wear it.

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail #rhony pic.twitter.com/wRtuVThdbU Hate to say it but really not connecting with Jessel. She’s really giving brat energy like she did not need to go off that much. If she didn’t like it just put on something else and call it a day. I agree with Erin and Sai, Jenna should have went in!

Jenna was obviously affected by the comments but chose not to say anything about it, Sai De Silva noted in a confessional that Jenna should just ask Jessel to return the gift.

Later, in a confessional, the RHONY newbie noted that she didn’t think that Jessel had any idea that what she might be saying might be “really rude and offensive.”

Fans took to social media to slam Jessel Taank for being disrespectful and rude towards Jenna and disapproved of her actions.

IAmTerri @swats_girl

#RHONY And by the way, Jessel is insecure AF, and being rude about Jenna’s lingerie gift to cover up how awkward she looks and feels.🤷🏽‍♀️🙄

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 Jessel didn’t have to love the lingerie but why is she carrying on about it so much, especially in front of Jenna?? @BravoTV #rhony

E. @bez184 pic.twitter.com/aTJUPWSLpU Jessel is being annoying about the lingerie and Jenna is being way too meek about it. tell her to shut up and be grateful for the gift #RHONY

Andrés @edgeofaddiction Does Jessel really not understand how self-absorbed and narcissistic she sounds re the gift Jenna got her? 🙄 It's much easier to pick my least fav #RHONY than my fav, that's for sure

Beyoncé’s Wind Machine @MikeyTBH Jessel is just rude and insensitive all around. I have no idea how Jenna is being given the title of the “cold” one while Jessel is on the cast. #RHONY

Nycole @MsNycole Jessel is being so rude. How does she not get that? I feel like Jenna could ruin her fashion publicist career she should probably be less ridiculous. #RHONY

RHONY season 14 will return with a brand new episode next Sunday on Bravo.