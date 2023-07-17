Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) returned to screens on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Season 14 saw a brand new cast as part of the show’s reboot which fans were initially skeptical about. However, as soon as the show aired, they warmed up to the new cast members, most of them anyway.

Season 14 has Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, and Brynn Whitfield. While for the most part, fans had nothing negative to say about the show or the cast, it is going to take them a little while longer to warm up to Whitfield specifically.

While they praised Brynn for bringing the heat, they also slammed her for stirring the pot and causing drama among some cast members such as Sai De Silva and Erin Lichy, and called her “unstable”.

RHONY fans divided over Brynn Whitfield in season 14 episode 1

The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) returned with a brand new season on Sunday. During the season premiere, Sai, Bryn, and Jessel got together at Sai’s house so Sai and Jessel’s children could have a playdate.

When Erin Lichy decided to plan a dinner for the cast members, Brynn and Sai decided to skip it as they weren't too keen on the place she had selected. Instead of telling her their issues, they lied to her about feeling unwell. However, they late took to social media to showcase them hanging out on their own at a different establishment.

This caused a little rift between Erin, Sai, and RHONY newbie expressed her disapproval in a confessional and noted that it was hurtful.

"Sai and Brynn ditched the group dinner, then they posted on Instagram that they were at Casa Cipriani. And it's hurtful. I think it's just a very obnoxious thing to do," Erin said.

The two cast members opened up about their decision to skip dinner while in conversation with Jessel. Brynn stated that while she was sorry that she bailed on dinner, she “wouldn’t be caught dead” at that particular restaurant. She added that it wasn’t 2005 and that she was not a “D-list model.

The conversation was brought up again when the RHONY cast gathered at Jenna Lyons’ house for a gathering. They also spoke about another conflict that took place in episode 1. Even before Brynn arrived, Erin told Sai how upset she was with the two of them and the RHONY cast member apologized.

However, while one issue was resolved, another came to light. While the cast was joking about bananas and “diarrhea of the mouth," Erin asked Brynn if she has mouth diarrhea and brought up her telling Sai something that wasn’t true.

Allegedly, Brynn told Sai that Erin was distancing herself from the RHONY cast member because she didn’t like how De Silva criticized her cheese platter at a previous gathering.

In a confessional, the cast member stated that it was “very obnoxious of Brynn” to tell Sai about the comment because she told her that in passing as a joke.

"To go back and be like, 'Oh, she said your cheese platter is bad.' Like, what the f---?", she added.

Brynn’s appearance on season 14 so far got her mixed reactions. While some stated that she was “messy,” others said that her energy was "a little too chaotic" for them.

dula peep stan👑 @kinggglouis

Jessel: easygoing & kind. I don’t think she’s gonna ruffle any feathers but we’ll see!

Jenna: observant and quirky. More of a listener; super transparent.

#RHONY Brynn: I feel like she’s gonna be LOVED at first & then disliked. I hate to say it but I get try-hard vibes 🫣Jessel: easygoing & kind. I don’t think she’s gonna ruffle any feathers but we’ll see!Jenna: observant and quirky. More of a listener; super transparent.

Rebecca @tylerct99 Brynn Whatshername is a horrific monster combo of idiot Kelly Dodd and drunken idiot Brandi Glanville. Ep 1 sucked and so did most of the cast. Not a promising start. #RHONY

shakari trevel @shakari Brynn doesn’t want to be caught at a certain restaurant and she referred to Ubah as a D-List model. I can tell people are going to see her as a little pretentious… Brynn doesn’t want to be caught at a certain restaurant and she referred to Ubah as a D-List model. I can tell people are going to see her as a little pretentious… #RHONY

However, not everyone felt the same as some people even said that Brynn was bringing "queen energy."

P H I L @mrphilhernandez idk why but this made laugh.



Love me some Brynn. “I thought she was done with J. crew. Why are we wearing khakis?”idk why but this made laugh.Love me some Brynn. #RHONY

Ahead of the season premiere of RHONY season 14, fans were extremely unhappy about the upcoming season in light of the change in the cast list. However, the season premiere helped change their minds. The cast of the show also appeared on WWHL the same night where they spoke about the show. Tune in to watch the upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of New York season 14 next Sunday.