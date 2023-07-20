Which Bravo show was RHONY newbie Brynn Whitfield almost cast for? Details explored

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 made a comeback with a brand new cast and one of them is marketeer Brynn Whitfield. However, this isn't the first time that Brynn was asked to be part of the Bravoverse. She recently revealed before joining the New Yorkers that she was invited to join the Vanderpump Rules.

RHONY newbie Brynn Whitfield is a huge Beverly Hills fan not only considering its iconic legacy but because it had her best friend's mother on it, the OG RHONY star Lisa Vanderpump.

In a recent episode of the Mention It All podcast, Brynn got candid about how this isn't the first time the Bravoverse came knocking on her door. In the past she was offered to be on Vanderpump Rules by none other than Lisa Vanderpump, when they were just starting the show from the ground. Lisa popped the question:

‘We’re starting this show, would you maybe wanna think about being on it?"

"I would never do reality TV": RHONY star Brynn Whitfield's response to Vanderpump Rules offer

Before earning a coveted spot on RHONY, Brynn nearly found herself in a whole different Bravo reality show, Vanderpump Rules.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Bravo's Mention It All podcast dropped a short snippet on their social media page, revealing that fans could have seen the newbie on Bravoverse before her recent stint.

Brynn Whitfield revealed her connection to the glamourous world of Lisa Vanderpump and her iconic restaurant, SUR, in West Hollywood. "I knew Lisa Vanderpump before the show," she declared excitedly, mentioning that she used to frequent SUR even before it became a sensation.

Brynn divulged in detail how the place was a vision of romance, adorned with rose petals and candles on a regular Tuesday night. She described:

"You would go over on a Tuesday, random night, and there would be, like, rose petals up the staircase and candles. It would look like Valentine’s Day, and it was, like, a Tuesday. [Lisa’s] that fabulous."

Additionally, Brynn Whitfield was a regular at the iconic restaurant in the early 2000s because her best friend is Lisa's daughter, Pandora. The connection presented an enticing opportunity for her. When the idea of Vanderpump Rules was just taking shape, Lisa Vanderpump asked her whether she would like to be on the show.

However, she rejected the offer because she didn't wanna leave her job at the PR firm and work at SUR. She said:

"I got on my high horse and I was, like, telling Lisa and Pandy, ‘I would never do reality TV, that is, like, so trashy.'"

Years later, nobody knew how the tables would turn. As soon as the news of Brynn Whitfield starring in the revamped RHONY season 14 hit the stands, her best friend Pandora couldn't help but point out the change in stance. Brynn also added:

"The second I got [RHONY], Pandy screenshotted [the news]. She was like, ‘Really, b*tch?’ I was like, ‘I’m poor, I need to do it.'"

Brynn Whitfield might haven't joined the Pump Rules but she still shares a close relationship with RHONY alum Lisa Vanderpump. According to Brynn, it was Lisa who has inspired her to talk about her s*x life on the reboot of the hit Bravo series. Lisa has encouraged Brynn to be herself on the show, so fans can expect to see the true authentic personality of the newbie in the upcoming installments.