Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna - Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

The upcoming true-crime documentary, Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, is set to premiere on March 11, 2025, only on Hulu. The documentary is set to take a look at the tragic incident of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of the indie western Rust when Alec Baldwin's prop gun fired a live bullet. Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna is directed by Rachel Mason.

On October 21, 2021, at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, NM, a prop gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a live round, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film's director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin was acquitted of manslaughter charges after the shooting, while the film's armor, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of manslaughter and is currently in custody.

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna - Release date & time and where to watch? Explored

The true-crime documentary Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna will be available for streaming on Hulu starting March 11, 2025.

Hulu provides different subscription options, including:

Basic plan with ads for $7.99 per month

Premium ad-free plan for $12.99 per month.

The true story behind Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, and what is the film all about? Explored

On 21st October 2021, there was a tragic incident on the set of the film Rust that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and the director of the movie, Joel Souza, injured. The incident occurred when a prop gun used by star and producer Alec Baldwin fired a live bullet.

The event quickly attracted significant media attention, and the public focus on the case persisted for months and years, with lawsuits and criminal trials following.

In Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, director Rachel Mason presents the events surrounding the incident involving her friend Halyna Hutchins. The documentary moves beyond the public narrative, incorporating perspectives from individuals who were on the Rust set that day, as well as those who knew Hutchins personally and have been affected by the aftermath.

The film presents the incident through court records, behind-the-scenes footage from the Rust film set, and Halyna's archives. It also examines the adherence to the safety protocols on set and features firsthand accounts from those who were present that day.

As per the article in Variety, published on February 6, 2025, Rachel Mason in a statement:

"Halyna was dear to me. My hope was to make films with her, and to support her in all the many films that she was sure to make. In the media frenzy which followed her death, it felt as if Halyna was erased, her loss eclipsed by the surrounding controversies. Our film aims to keep her at the center, while offering a portrait of the experience of those with whom she spent her final 12 days, which hopefully, through their efforts, offers the world a very much unfinished portrait of Halyna.”

The documentary offers a deeper look into the people affected by the tragedy, highlighting the emotional and professional impact of Halyna Hutchins' passing. It shares the voices of those who knew her, worked with her, and continue to navigate the aftermath, keeping her story at the heart of the conversation.

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna will be available for streaming on Hulu starting March 11, 2025.

