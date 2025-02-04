How to watch Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert? All streaming options explored 

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert is a true-crime documentary series that will premiere on Hulu on February 4, 2025. ABC News Studios produced it as part of the network's growing slate of true-crime shows, which also includes The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer.

The three-part documentary narrates a harrowing tale of kidnapping, torture, and murder. In this chilling case, a woman was found on the side of the road in the Mojave Desert. She was zip-tied and had survived a brutal abduction. She provided the police with crucial details that allowed them to catch the suspects.

As mentioned, the series will only be available on Hulu in the United States.

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert will be available on Hulu

Trending

The series can be accessed with a subscription to Hulu streaming service. Hulu's plan starts at $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Through a special offer, this plan is available for students at just $1.99 per month. However, streaming with this plan, users would have to sit through a few ads during each episode.

True crime fans who want to enjoy the show without interruption can choose the ad-free plan, which costs $18.99/month. The streaming service also offers multiple Hulu + Live TV plans and add-on plans that might be worth considering.

It must be noted that these plans at the given rates are only available for viewers in the United States. The charges might vary for an overseas user according to their location.

To date, no international release dates for Wicked Game: The Devil in the Desert have been announced. Most of the ABC News Studios shows get released on Disney+ internationally after a short delay.

What is Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert about?

Still from the trailer (Image via ABC News)

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert is produced by Katie Muldowney and Jake Lefferman and executive produced by Eamon McNiff for ABC News Studios. The official synopsis of the documentary series reads,

"Hunting the mastermind of a violent abduction, authorities unravel a twisted tale of obsession during the early days of legalized pot."

The series provides an in-depth look at the harrowing 2012 case that led to a years-long investigation. A woman was found zip-tied and abandoned in the Mojave Desert by a sheriff's deputy. She and her roommate were abducted from their home by a bunch of armed robbers looking for cash.

The victims were subjected to horrific torture, from which one of them died. The deceased male victim endured beatings, burnings, and even genital mutilation, and ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The women survived and gave the investigators key information that ultimately led to the suspect's arrest.

Unfortunately, the case didn't end here. The convict managed to escape from prison while recording himself during the entire jailbreak. The authorities later recovered the footage, which revealed the intricate details of his escape and the calculated planning and effort behind it.

Through Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert, people will see the never-seen-before footage, shreds of evidence, recorded police interviews of the victim and the suspects, body cam footage, dash cam footage, and first-hand accounts from key figures.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert and other documentaries and shows on Hulu as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback