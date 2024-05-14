Hulu's Under the Bridge alters one detail from the true story with this plot twist

Under the Bridge is a Hulu limited series based on a book of the same name by journalist Rebecca Godfrey. The series presents the horrifying story of the 1997 murder of Reena Virk, a 14-year-old Indian-Canadian girl from Saanich, British Columbia.

While the series stays true to the core of the case, certain facts have been changed for storytelling convenience and a clearer narrative. In episode 5, the show alters the character of Kelly, who is shown as a loyal friend to Josephine. In the real case, however, she almost immediately blames her best friend during the investigation.

The story unfolds as Renna Virk is beaten and drowned by a group of teenagers. Subsequently, seven teenagers were later tried and convicted for their participation in her death. Under the Bridge navigates the details of the case through the narrative penned by Rebecca Godfrey.

The series premiered on Hulu on April 17, 2024.

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic, violent details and may not be suitable for all readers. Discretion is advised.

Unlike Under the Bridge, Kelly pointed towards Josephine during the investigation into Reena's murder

The chilling case of Reena Virk's murder has kept viewers hooked and horrified since the series premiered on Hulu.

While Under the Bridge has mostly remained true to the murder case, it occasionally alters small details around the case for better narrative impact. In the recent episode, titled When the Heat Comes Down, the show has made a major change in the depiction of the prime convict Kelly Ellard, played by Izzy G.

Reena was bullied and assaulted by a group of seven teenagers at a party. When she tried to flee, she was drowned by Warren Glowatski and Kelly Ellard. However, Under the Bridge depicts Kelly as a loyal friend to Josephine, whose real name, 'Nicole Cook' was changed in the show. She initiated the assault on Reena.

Kelly claims that she committed the crime for Josephine, as Reena would have gone to the cops and invited trouble for her.

In the real investigation, however, Kelly placed the blame on Josephine, calling her a "demented satan worshiper," as per ScreenRant. She alleged that Josephine has "psychological issues" and often talked about chopping Reena and burying her. However, her statements were motivated by her own defense.

What was Kelly Ellard's involvement in Reena Virk's murder?

Eight days after Reena's disappearance, her body was found under a bridge. The revelation of her assault and murder shocked the local community.

In an extensive investigation to find the criminals, it was revealed that Virk's murder was committed at the hands of seven teenagers, one boy, and six girls, who later became known as the “Shoreline Six.” The assault that led to the murder was allegedly initiated by Josephine, who took a lit cigarette and put it out on Reena's face, initiating the mayhem that followed.

Kelly Ellard and Warren Glowatski did the drowning and were convicted of second-degree murder. Kelly initially denied her involvement in the case, blaming Josephine for everything. but while testifying on the stand at her trial, she changed her narrative and pointed the finger at Warren.

Kelly Ellard was 15 years old when she drowned Virk. She later changed her name to Kerry Marie Sim.

According to CBC, Kerry Sim has demonstrated some remorse and victim empathy after a discussion about the Under the Bridge series based on her crimes. She said that making a series is disrespectful to the victim and her family and might re-victimize the victim's family.

Final Thoughts

Under the Bridge has succeded in bringing the chilling murder case to life. Backed by the powerful performances of Riley Keough and Lilly Gladstone, the show explores bullying among teenagers, who end up doing something inhuman.

The supporting cast of Under the Bridge includes Chloe Guidry as Josephine Bell, Javon Walten as Warren Glowatski, Izzy G. as Kelly Ellard, and Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk.

Under the Bridge has received positive reviews and is available to stream on Hulu.

