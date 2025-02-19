Where to watch Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke? Streaming details explored

The three-part true-crime docuseries about a mom vlogger-turned-convicted child abuser, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, will make its streaming debut on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Based on the downfall of YouTube mom vlogger Ruby Franke, the series follows how her millions of followers and her seemingly perfect family life hid something sinister and disturbing.

Watch the chronicle of the infamous Mormon mom vlogger in Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke only on Hulu. It is the latest true-crime docuseries to watch on the streamer, which has previously aired Stolen Youth: The Cult at Sarah Lawrence, The Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, and more.

In Devil in the Family, the Frankes' two eldest children, Shari and Chad, speak to share their story.

Watch Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke on Hulu

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke is a Hulu original docuseries produced by Passion Pictures. This means that the three-episode true-crime series will be streaming on Hulu on the scheduled release date. It won't be accessible through other streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, or Paramount+.

Ad-supported subscriptions on Hulu costs $9.99 a month, while ad-free streaming costs $18.99 monthly.

Other streaming options for Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

While Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke is only accessible via Hulu, there's another streaming option via the Hulu + Disney+ bundle. There's an ad-supported Duo Basic plan for $10.99 a month and the ad-free Duo Premium, which is worth $19.99 monthly.

Bundle subscribers can also now access select shows and movies from Hulu's streaming library via the Disney+ website or the app.

What is Hulu's Devil in the Family docuseries all about?

Ruby Franke was once a famous YouTube vlogger, best known for sharing parenting advice as a mom of eight children living in Utah with her millions of followers. She had nearly 3 million subscribers, per Hulu, until her stern parenting methods caught the attention of authorities.

After accidentally sharing a horrific clip where she sometimes deprived her kids of basic necessities, like food, authorities started an active investigation against her, leading to her arrest for child abuse in August 2023. Her relationship counselor, Jodie Hildebrandt, was arrested and charged with the same.

Per Hulu's description of the docuseries, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke will take off the lid on the behind-the-scenes of Ruby's seemingly perfect life. It reads:

"Happy families are rarely what they seem. As cracks began to show, the family turned to counselor Jodie Hildebrandt for guidance—and rapidly found themselves trapped in a nightmare. Only the Frankes know what went on inside their home."

The new Ruby Franke documentary will feature exclusive access to the Franke family, including their two eldest, adult children, who will be speaking about what went on behind the curtains in their family story for the first time. As seen in the official trailer, Kevin Franke, the family's patriarch, tries to explain his wife's ambition, how she wanted to be seen as the perfect mom, and how she started her 8 Passengers YouTube channel.

The Franke's family friends and neighbors are also expected to be featured in the true-crime series.

Read more: Who is Max Tilleman, the man suing Jodi Hildebrandt?

Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming shows like Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke as the year progresses.

