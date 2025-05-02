10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix in May 2025

Netflix's May lineup has a bit of everything, from returning favorites to fresh new titles. Highlights include the Oscar-nominated animated feature The Wild Robot, the Fear Street sequel Prom Queen by Matt Palmer, and the eighth and final season of Big Mouth featuring guest stars Cynthia Erivo, Quinta Brunson, and Holly Hunter.

Also arriving are the limited series Sirens starring Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon, and the fourth volume of Love, Death and Robots with ten new stories.

Here is a list of ten movies and shows to watch on Netflix in May 2025, including Train to Busan and Past Lives.

1) Train to Busan

Train to Busan is a 2016 South Korean action-horror movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Train to Busan is a 2016 South Korean action-horror film directed by Yeon Sang-ho and written by Park Joo-suk. The film features Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik, Ahn So-hee, and Kim Eui-sung.

Shot primarily aboard a racing KTX train from Seoul to Busan, the action takes place when an unexpected zombie outbreak hits the nation, threatening the lives of the passengers.

A workaholic father brings his young daughter on a bullet train to Busan when a new, lethal infection inexplicably sweeps the country. When chaos erupts aboard, a makeshift crew of assorted passengers must band together to escape not only from the increasing danger of the infected but from one another.

The movie was added to Netflix's lineup in February 2025.

2) Fear Street: Prom Queen

Directed by Chernin Entertainment, the movie will be released on May 23, 2025 (Image via Netflix)

Fear Street: Prom Queen is an American slasher film scheduled for release, directed by Matt Palmer, who wrote the screenplay along with co-screenwriter Donald McLeary.

The film is an adaptation of The Prom Queen (1992), a series of Fear Street novels, and is the fourth installment in the film series. India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Ariana Greenblatt, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston feature in the film.

Released in 1988, this book is about a clique of girls at Shadyside High competing to win the privileged role of Prom Queen. When one of their own is named an upset candidate and their candidates begin mysteriously dropping dead, the evening quickly becomes murderously violent.

Directed by Chernin Entertainment, the movie will be released on Netflix on May 23, 2025.

3) Past Lives

Past Lives is a 2023 romantic drama (Image via Prime Video)

Past Lives is a 2023 romantic drama and the debut feature film direction of Celine Song, who wrote the screenplay as well. Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro lead the film. It follows the path of two best friends whose childhood friendship remains intact over 24 years despite different paths in life.

When the two reunite as adults in New York, they reminisce over what their life would have been like if the connection between them had remained intact. Old feelings and questions about destiny, love, and self resurface in quietly intense ways. The film is also partly autobiographical, based on Song's own life.

Past Lives is now streaming on Netflix.

4) Ocean's Eleven / Twelve / Thirteen

Ocean's is a movie franchise which began with the 1960 film Ocean's 11 (Image via Apple TV+)

Ocean's is a movie franchise that began with the 1960 film Ocean's 11, starring the Rat Pack. A new reboot trilogy began taking off between 2001 and 2007, beginning with Ocean's Eleven starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean, with supporting roles by Matt Damon and Brad Pitt.

The trilogy was followed by Ocean's Twelve (2004) and Ocean's Thirteen (2007), with an ongoing ensemble cast. The franchise expanded in 2018 with Ocean's 8, a spin-off film with a female-led cast.

The 1960 original movie was directed by Lewis Milestone, from a screenplay by Harry Brown and Charles Lederer, based on a story by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell.

The franchise arrived on Netflix on May 1.

5) American Gangster

American Gangster is a 2007 crime drama biographical movie (Image via Netflix)

American Gangster is a 2007 American crime drama biographical film directed and produced by Ridley Scott and starring a screenplay by Steven Zaillian.

It is a biopic of the life of Frank Lucas, an American drug trafficker from La Grange, North Carolina, who established a heroin empire by smuggling the drug into the U.S. by exploiting American planes during the Vietnam War. His business finally caught the attention of a specialized task force, led by Newark detective Richie Roberts.

Viewers can watch the movie on Netflix, streaming from May 1.

6) The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot is a 2024 DreamWorks Animation animated science fiction film (Image via Apple TV+)

The Wild Robot is a 2024 DreamWorks Animation animated science fiction film directed by Chris Sanders, based on Peter Brown's 2016 novel. Featuring the voices of Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, and more, it is about Roz, a service robot stranded on a far-off island.

While finding a new way of life, she befriends the natural wildlife on the island and takes on an adoptive parent role as a mother to a gosling named Brightbill.

Watch The Wild Robot on Netflix on May 24.

7) Constantine

Keanu Reeves stars as John Constantine in the movie (Image via Netflix)

Constantine is an American supernatural thriller film released in 2005, marking Francis Lawrence's directorial debut. It was written in screenplay form by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello, loosely based on DC/Vertigo's Hellblazer comic book series.

Keanu Reeves stars as John Constantine—a pessimistic exorcist who can perceive half-angels and half-demons as what they truly are and move back and forth between Heaven and Hell.

It tells the story of a terminally ill occultist and a detective who uncover a dark conspiracy while investigating her twin sister's murder, risking everything to stop a supernatural war between Heaven and Hell.

Constantine is available on Netflix starting May 1.

8) Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4

Love, Death & Robots is an adult animated anthology series (Image via Netflix)

Love, Death & Robots is an adult animated anthology series by Tim Miller from Blur Studio in association with worldwide animation studios. This Netflix series blends sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and comedy around themes of love, death, and robots, with Volume 4 continuing its bold storytelling.

It consists of stand-alone short programs, all of which are produced by distinct casts and crews, but some share overlapping crew members.

All the shows have a theme connecting to one or two of the main themes—love, death, or robots. Apart from the lack of any similarity otherwise between episodes, season 3's Three Robots: Exit Strategies is the sequel to season 1's Three Robots.

The series premieres May 15, exclusively on Netflix.

9) Blood of Zeus: Season 3

Set in ancient Greece, a demigod named Heron fights to save Olympus and Earth (Image via Netflix)

Blood of Zeus, which was originally called Gods & Heroes, is an American adult animated fantasy action television series created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides for Netflix.

Set in mythological ancient Greece, the series follows Heron, a demigod son of Zeus, as he battles to save Olympus and Earth. Though an original character, Heron draws from classic demigod lore in a "lost" tale filled with gods, giants, demons, titans, and mythical beasts.

Blood of Zeus reimagines Greek mythology through the eyes of Heron, a demigod. Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in 2020 and 2024, with season 3 arriving on the streaming platform on May 8.

10) Big Mouth: Season 8

Big Mouth is an adult coming-of-age animated sitcom (Image via Netflix)

Big Mouth is an adult coming-of-age animated sitcom produced by Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin, Andrew Goldberg, and Nick Kroll for Netflix.

It is modeled after the actual backgrounds of Kroll and Goldberg and is about teenagers who go through puberty, with Kroll also providing the voice for the cartoon alter ego of his own adolescence.

The show takes a group of middle-school friends through stumbling and bumbling adolescence in suburban New York as they are navigated (and misdirected) by hormone monsters and other anthropomorphized feelings and objects that are mirroring their emotional struggle.

Season 8 will be available on Netflix on May 23.

Viewers can also keep an eye out for these other movies and shows on Netflix: A Deadly American Marriage, Bad Influence, Franklin, Pernille (season 5), Secrets We Keep, Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, and Eat Pray Love.

