All TV shows and movies for Netflix releasing in May 2025

Netflix has released an exciting array of new content for May 2025. The platform provides a mix of vintage hits, new seasons, and fresh releases across several genres. Netflix is going to amuse subscribers with a varied spectrum of titles ranging from brand-new documentaries to much-awaited series.
Netflix has a great selection of classic films for movie buffs, including American Graffiti, The Twilight Saga, and Ocean's Eleven, as well as fascinating new releases like The Four Seasons starring Tina Fey and Steve Carell.
Documentary lovers will also appreciate fascinating true-life tales, including profiles on NFL quarterback Brett Favre, fitness influencer The Liver King, and NBA guard Gilbert Arenas.
In addition to these notable releases, several TV shows will make their much-anticipated returns. The new season of Love, Death & Robots and Big Mouth is sure to delight fans with fresh content.
Reality TV followers can look forward to the latest seasons of Too Hot to Handle and Married at First Sight. With various genres from drama, comedy, and action to reality TV and documentaries, Netflix in May 2025 ensures something for everyone.
Upcoming releases on Netflix in May 2025
Here is a breakdown of the fresh material arriving on Netflix in May 2025. From exciting documentaries to binge-worthy television series to classic movie nights, Netflix has something for you.
Thursday, May 01, 2025
- Ali
- Airport
- Airport 1975
- Airport ’77
- American Gangster
- American Graffiti
- Angi: Fake Life, True Crime
- Burn After Reading
- Constantine
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Dawn of the Dead
- Eat Pray Love
- Flushed Away
- Hanna
- Home
- Mid90s
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Past Lives
- Paul
- The Paper Tigers
- The Sugarland Express
- Sisters
- Starship Troopers
- The Biggest Fan
- The Cliche
- The Equalizer 2
- The Four Seasons, season 1
- The Jerk
- The Lego Movie
- The Mule
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Walk
- Trainwreck
- Trolls
- Twilight
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Why I Dress Up for Love
Friday, May 02, 2025
- Bad Boy, season 1
- Peninsula
- Train to Busan
- Unseen, season 2
Sunday, May 04, 2025
- Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Monday, May 05, 2025
- Britain and the Blitz
- Mighty Monsterwheelies, season 2
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
- The Devil’s Plan, season 2
- UNTOLD: Shooting Guards
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
- Full Speed, season 2
- Last Bullet (Lost Bullet 3)
Thursday, May 08, 2025
- Blood of Zeus, season 3
- Forever, season 1
- Heart Eyes
- The Haunted Apartment “Miss K”
Friday, May 09, 2025
- A Deadly American Marriage
- Bad Influence
- Nonnas
- Too Hot to Handle: Italy, season 1
- The Royals, season 1
Sunday, May 11, 2025
- ABBA: Against the Odds
Monday, May 12, 2025
- Tastefully Yours, season 1
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
- All American, season 7
- Bad Thoughts, season 1
- UNTOLD: The Liver King
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
- American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1
- Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
- Garbo: Where Did You Go?
- Married at First Sight, season 17
- Rhythm + Flow: Poland, season 1
- Smile
- Snakes and Ladders, season 1
Thursday, May 15, 2025
- Bet, season 1
- Franklin, season 1
- Love, Death & Robots, Volume 4
- Pernille, season 5
- Secrets We Keep
- Thank You, Next, season 2
- The Reserve
- Vini Jr.
Friday, May 16, 2025
- Dear Hongrang, season 1
- Football Parents, season 1
- Instant Family
- Rotten Legacy, season 1
- The Quilters
- Where Hope Grows
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
- UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
- Poor, season 1
- Real Men, season 1
- Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, season 1
- The UnXplained with William Shatner, season 6
Thursday, May 22, 2025
- She The People, season 1 – part 1
- Sirens
Friday, May 23, 2025
- Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
- Big Mouth, season 8
- Fear Street: Prom Queen
- Forget You Not, season 1
- Off Track 2
Saturday, May 24, 2025
- Our Unwritten Soul, season 1
- The Wild Robot
Monday, May 26, 2025
- CoComelon, season 13
- Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
- Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Better Late Than Single, season 1
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
- F1: The Academy, season 1
Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Dept. Q, season 1
- Mad Unicorn
- Losmen Bu Broto: The Series, season 1
- Single’s Inferno: Choices
Friday, May 30, 2025
- A Widow’s Game
- Lost in Starlight
- The Heart Knows
Saturday, May 31, 2025
- Netflix TUDUM 2025 Live
