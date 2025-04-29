  • home icon
  • Shows
  • All TV shows and movies for Netflix releasing in May 2025

All TV shows and movies for Netflix releasing in May 2025

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Apr 29, 2025 18:38 GMT
Upcoming Netflix releases in May 2025
Upcoming Netflix releases in May 2025 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix has released an exciting array of new content for May 2025. The platform provides a mix of vintage hits, new seasons, and fresh releases across several genres. Netflix is going to amuse subscribers with a varied spectrum of titles ranging from brand-new documentaries to much-awaited series.

Ad

Netflix has a great selection of classic films for movie buffs, including American Graffiti, The Twilight Saga, and Ocean's Eleven, as well as fascinating new releases like The Four Seasons starring Tina Fey and Steve Carell.

Documentary lovers will also appreciate fascinating true-life tales, including profiles on NFL quarterback Brett Favre, fitness influencer The Liver King, and NBA guard Gilbert Arenas.

In addition to these notable releases, several TV shows will make their much-anticipated returns. The new season of Love, Death & Robots and Big Mouth is sure to delight fans with fresh content.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reality TV followers can look forward to the latest seasons of Too Hot to Handle and Married at First Sight. With various genres from drama, comedy, and action to reality TV and documentaries, Netflix in May 2025 ensures something for everyone.

Upcoming releases on Netflix in May 2025

What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2025: New Releases and Fan Favorites byu/S4v1r1enCh0r4k innetflix
Ad

Here is a breakdown of the fresh material arriving on Netflix in May 2025. From exciting documentaries to binge-worthy television series to classic movie nights, Netflix has something for you.

Thursday, May 01, 2025

  • Ali
  • Airport
  • Airport 1975
  • Airport ’77
  • American Gangster
  • American Graffiti
  • Angi: Fake Life, True Crime
  • Burn After Reading
  • Constantine
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Dawn of the Dead
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Flushed Away
  • Hanna
  • Home
  • Mid90s
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Past Lives
  • Paul
  • The Paper Tigers
  • The Sugarland Express
  • Sisters
  • Starship Troopers
  • The Biggest Fan
  • The Cliche
  • The Equalizer 2
  • The Four Seasons, season 1
  • The Jerk
  • The Lego Movie
  • The Mule
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • The Walk
  • Trainwreck
  • Trolls
  • Twilight
  • Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
  • Why I Dress Up for Love
Ad

Friday, May 02, 2025

  • Bad Boy, season 1
  • Peninsula
  • Train to Busan
  • Unseen, season 2

Sunday, May 04, 2025

  • Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Monday, May 05, 2025

  • Britain and the Blitz
  • Mighty Monsterwheelies, season 2

Tuesday, May 06, 2025

  • The Devil’s Plan, season 2
  • UNTOLD: Shooting Guards

Wednesday, May 07, 2025

  • Full Speed, season 2
  • Last Bullet (Lost Bullet 3)

Thursday, May 08, 2025

  • Blood of Zeus, season 3
  • Forever, season 1
  • Heart Eyes
  • The Haunted Apartment “Miss K”

Friday, May 09, 2025

Ad
  • A Deadly American Marriage
  • Bad Influence
  • Nonnas
  • Too Hot to Handle: Italy, season 1
  • The Royals, season 1

Sunday, May 11, 2025

  • ABBA: Against the Odds

Monday, May 12, 2025

  • Tastefully Yours, season 1

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

  • All American, season 7
  • Bad Thoughts, season 1
  • UNTOLD: The Liver King

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

  • American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1
  • Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
  • Garbo: Where Did You Go?
  • Married at First Sight, season 17
  • Rhythm + Flow: Poland, season 1
  • Smile
  • Snakes and Ladders, season 1

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Ad
  • Bet, season 1
  • Franklin, season 1
  • Love, Death & Robots, Volume 4
  • Pernille, season 5
  • Secrets We Keep
  • Thank You, Next, season 2
  • The Reserve
  • Vini Jr.

Friday, May 16, 2025

  • Dear Hongrang, season 1
  • Football Parents, season 1
  • Instant Family
  • Rotten Legacy, season 1
  • The Quilters
  • Where Hope Grows

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

  • Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
  • UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

  • Poor, season 1
  • Real Men, season 1
  • Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, season 1
  • The UnXplained with William Shatner, season 6

Thursday, May 22, 2025

  • She The People, season 1 – part 1
  • Sirens
Ad

Friday, May 23, 2025

  • Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
  • Big Mouth, season 8
  • Fear Street: Prom Queen
  • Forget You Not, season 1
  • Off Track 2

Saturday, May 24, 2025

  • Our Unwritten Soul, season 1
  • The Wild Robot

Monday, May 26, 2025

  • CoComelon, season 13
  • Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
  • Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

  • Better Late Than Single, season 1

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

  • F1: The Academy, season 1

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Ad
  • Dept. Q, season 1
  • Mad Unicorn
  • Losmen Bu Broto: The Series, season 1
  • Single’s Inferno: Choices

Friday, May 30, 2025

  • A Widow’s Game
  • Lost in Starlight
  • The Heart Knows

Saturday, May 31, 2025

  • Netflix TUDUM 2025 Live

Also Read: All TV shows and movies for Amazon releasing in May 2025

Stay tuned for more updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix as the year progresses.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Niharika Dabral
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications