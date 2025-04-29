All TV shows and movies for Netflix releasing in May 2025

Netflix has released an exciting array of new content for May 2025. The platform provides a mix of vintage hits, new seasons, and fresh releases across several genres. Netflix is going to amuse subscribers with a varied spectrum of titles ranging from brand-new documentaries to much-awaited series.

Ad

Netflix has a great selection of classic films for movie buffs, including American Graffiti, The Twilight Saga, and Ocean's Eleven, as well as fascinating new releases like The Four Seasons starring Tina Fey and Steve Carell.

Documentary lovers will also appreciate fascinating true-life tales, including profiles on NFL quarterback Brett Favre, fitness influencer The Liver King, and NBA guard Gilbert Arenas.

In addition to these notable releases, several TV shows will make their much-anticipated returns. The new season of Love, Death & Robots and Big Mouth is sure to delight fans with fresh content.

Ad

Trending

Reality TV followers can look forward to the latest seasons of Too Hot to Handle and Married at First Sight. With various genres from drama, comedy, and action to reality TV and documentaries, Netflix in May 2025 ensures something for everyone.

Upcoming releases on Netflix in May 2025

Ad

Here is a breakdown of the fresh material arriving on Netflix in May 2025. From exciting documentaries to binge-worthy television series to classic movie nights, Netflix has something for you.

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Ali

Airport

Airport 1975

Airport ’77

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

Flushed Away

Hanna

Home

Mid90s

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Past Lives

Paul

The Paper Tigers

The Sugarland Express

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Biggest Fan

The Cliche

The Equalizer 2

The Four Seasons, season 1

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

The Mule

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Walk

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Why I Dress Up for Love

Ad

Friday, May 02, 2025

Bad Boy, season 1

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen, season 2

Sunday, May 04, 2025

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Monday, May 05, 2025

Britain and the Blitz

Mighty Monsterwheelies, season 2

Tuesday, May 06, 2025

The Devil’s Plan, season 2

UNTOLD: Shooting Guards

Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Full Speed, season 2

Last Bullet (Lost Bullet 3)

Thursday, May 08, 2025

Blood of Zeus, season 3

Forever, season 1

Heart Eyes

The Haunted Apartment “Miss K”

Friday, May 09, 2025

Ad

A Deadly American Marriage

Bad Influence

Nonnas

Too Hot to Handle: Italy, season 1

The Royals, season 1

Sunday, May 11, 2025

ABBA: Against the Odds

Monday, May 12, 2025

Tastefully Yours, season 1

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

All American, season 7

Bad Thoughts, season 1

UNTOLD: The Liver King

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

Garbo: Where Did You Go?

Married at First Sight, season 17

Rhythm + Flow: Poland, season 1

Smile

Snakes and Ladders, season 1

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Ad

Bet, season 1

Franklin, season 1

Love, Death & Robots, Volume 4

Pernille, season 5

Secrets We Keep

Thank You, Next, season 2

The Reserve

Vini Jr.

Friday, May 16, 2025

Dear Hongrang, season 1

Football Parents, season 1

Instant Family

Rotten Legacy, season 1

The Quilters

Where Hope Grows

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Poor, season 1

Real Men, season 1

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner, season 6

Thursday, May 22, 2025

She The People, season 1 – part 1

Sirens

Ad

Friday, May 23, 2025

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

Big Mouth, season 8

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Forget You Not, season 1

Off Track 2

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Our Unwritten Soul, season 1

The Wild Robot

Monday, May 26, 2025

CoComelon, season 13

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Better Late Than Single, season 1

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

F1: The Academy, season 1

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Ad

Dept. Q, season 1

Mad Unicorn

Losmen Bu Broto: The Series, season 1

Single’s Inferno: Choices

Friday, May 30, 2025

A Widow’s Game

Lost in Starlight

The Heart Knows

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Netflix TUDUM 2025 Live

Also Read: All TV shows and movies for Amazon releasing in May 2025

Stay tuned for more updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More