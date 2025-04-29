“Villain Jinyoung we are so ready”- Fans thrilled as upcoming action comedy Hi5 drops first trailer

The first trailer for the film Hi5, starring Jinyoung, was released on April 28. Hi5 is a comic action movie that follows five individuals who unexpectedly gain unique superpowers through organ transplants and encounter others eager to steal their abilities. Directed by Kang Hyung-chul, known for Scandal Makers and Sunny, the film is set for release on June 3, as reported by Money Today on April 28.

The trailer opens with Taekwondo prodigy Wanseo (Lee Jae-in) soaring into the sky. After a heart transplant, Wanseo is asked, "Has anything changed after your surgery?"

It then shows Ji-seong (Ahn Jae-hong) demonstrating incredible lung power. Viewers are introduced to characters who develop superpowers linked to transplanted organs — heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, cornea, and pancreas.

They wonder who they received organs from to have gained such powers, and who else must have received the organs.

The trailer features Seonnyeo (Ra Mi-ran), Yakseon (Kim Hee-won), and Kidong (Yoo Ah-in), each using their abilities in distinct ways, marked by different tattoos.

Unfortunately for them, the villain, played by Jinyoung, is also someone who got the superpowers through the transplant.

"His eyes. His aura is so different. Villain Jinyoung we’re so ready for you" said one fan.

"POWER HUNGRY CULT LEADER YOUNGCHUN JINYOUNG’S FIRST PROPER VILLAIN ROLE" commented another.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the actor in the role of an antagonist.

"I'm so seated for this movie I'm ready to support all his wrongdoings" reacted another.

"knew he had what it takes to be have a villain role ever since dream knight" another fan said.

"With him flexing his biceps, im hoping for a narcissistic villain jinyoung" another commented.

More about Jinyoung

Park Jin-young debuted as a member of the K-pop boy band GOT7 and has established a successful solo career in both music and acting.

His acting career includes notable roles in television dramas such as Dream High 2, Legend of the Blue Sea, and He Is Psychometric, where he played a young man with the ability to read people's memories through touch. He also starred in Yumi's Cells, portraying Ba-bi, a charming co-worker of the protagonist.

Along with television, he has acted in films such as A Stray Goat and The Dude in Me. He also provided his voice for the Korean dub of Sing 2 as Johnny. On January 18, 2023, he released his first-ever solo extended play called Chapter 0: With.

The actor also recently starred in The Witch, a mystery romance drama which aired on February 15. He plays the role of Dong-jin, a data miner who tries to break a curse on the woman he loves.

He was also offered a lead role in the romantic drama Unknown Seoul, which focuses on twin sisters who swap identities, and if confirmed, he would play Ho-soo, a character who has connections to one of the sisters from their school days.

Hi5 is scheduled to be released on June 3.

