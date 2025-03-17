The Witch ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Dong-jin break Mi-jeong’s witch curse?

The Witch is a South Korean television series that aired on Channel A from February 15 to March 16, 2025. Starring Park Jin-young and Roh Jeong-eui, the drama is based on the webtoon, Manyeo, by Kang Full.

Ad

It tells the story of Park Mi-jeong, a woman burdened by a mysterious curse, and Lee Dong-jin, a man determined to uncover the truth behind the tragedies surrounding her.

Park Mi-jeong (portrayed by Roh Jeong-eui) has been labeled a "witch" due to a series of unfortunate events that befall those who get close to her. Believing herself to be cursed, she isolates herself from the world to prevent further harm.

Lee Dong-jin, played by Park Jin-young, is a data analyst who becomes intrigued by Mi-jeong's predicament. Having known her since high school, Dong-jin harbors feelings for Mi-jeong and is determined to prove that the misfortunes are mere coincidences, not a supernatural curse.

Ad

Trending

In the end, Mi-jeong tells Dong-jin about another variable that every time a guy confesses his love to her, they met an accident or died after they parted ways with her. Then, she looks at Dong-jin and confesses her love to him and asks him to be by her side as that's the only way to break the curse.

The Witch ends with Dong-jin getting his happy ending with Mi-jeong as they settle down in Hallstatt, Austria. The ending confirms that there would be no second season. Furthermore, the director and the production company have provided no information on the season renewal.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Witch Episodes 9 and 10 concludes with Dong-jin and Mi-jeong getting their happy ending

In the penultimate episode, The Witch takes a deep dive into Mi-jeong's past, shedding light on the origins of the so-called witch curse. Through a series of flashbacks, viewers learn about a traumatic incident during Mi-jeong's childhood that led to the death of some of her male classmates.

Ad

This event became the foundation for the rumors and superstitions that have plagued her life. Dong-jin's investigation reveals that many of the accidents associated with Mi-jeong were coincidences. This revelation challenges the notion of the curse and sets the stage for Mi-jeong's emotional confrontation with her past.

However, after testing the theories himself in previous episodes, Dong-jin realises that Mi-jeong's curse could be real. However, the only variable to break the curse is: Mi-jeong has to love the person for him to be safe from death.

Ad

After confessing his love to Mi-jeong at the end of episode 8, Dong-jin disappears. The Witch episode 9 starts with Dong-jin's best friend, Joong-hyuk, trying to find the former. He learns about Dong-jin's disappearance from Eun-shil, Mi-jeong's closest friend.

While investigating Dong-jin's whereabouts, Joong-hyuk learns about the hypothesis of Mi-jeong's curse and goes to test it himself. Getting within 10 meters of Mi-jeong and having a conversation with her for more than 10 minutes could be dangerous for a man. Additionally, having a conversation with more than 10 sentences with Mi-jeong could be fatal to the person.

Ad

Furthermore, confessing one's love for Mi-jeong and breaking the previous rules could lead to one's death. However, all these are applicable to men.

After meeting with Mi-jeong, Joong-hyuk tries to see if he gets into an accident due to her curse. When he returns home safely, he figures out that the most crucial parameter for the curse to be effective is to have feelings for Mi-jeong.

The Witch finale episode centers on Mi-jeong's journey towards self-acceptance and liberation from the metaphorical chains of her supposed curse. Episode 10 reveals that similar to Mi-jeong, Joong-hyuk carries a curse of his own.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Any female who nurtures any romantic feelings for Joong-hyuk, gets into an accident immediately. Hence, he has also isolated himself from the world from his childhood. Joong-hyuk learns from Dong-jin's research papers that the latter was trying to save both Joong-hyuk and Mi-jeong.

In the end, Eun-shil falls for Joong-hyuk as they try to figure out where Dong-jin could have been. Joong-hyuk tells everything about Dong-jin's investigation to Mi-jeong. The next day, Mi-jeong disappears, leaving Joong-hyuk and Eun-shil confused.

Ad

The Witch episode 10 shows Mi-jeong traveling to Hallstatt, Austria. There she meets Dong-jin, who confesses his love to her. Hearing this, Mi-jeong confesses her love for Dong-jin, which saves him from his death.

Meanwhile, Eun-shil and Joong-hyuk meet at a bus stop where she confesses her feelings for him. Joong-hyuk maintains a 10 meter distance from her to keep her safe and asks for some time so that he can be sure if he loves her or not. This hurts Eun-shil and she boards a bus to test if Joong-hyuk's curse would kill her.

Ad

Coincidently, Dong-jin texts the last variable to Joong-hyuk:

"The last variable: Don't ever leave her side."

Joong-hyuk reads the text and runs behind the bus which Eun-shil boarded. She sees him and gets off the bus. Joong-hyuk confesses his love to Eun-shil and they get their happy ending as well.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Witch concluded with a nationwide viewership rating of 2.7%, reflecting a modest but dedicated audience. The drama's exploration of societal stigmas and personal redemption offered a fresh perspective within the romance genre.

The Witch is available on Viki Rakuten for global streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback