7 fantasy shows to watch if you liked A Discovery of Witches

A Discovery of Witches is a British fantasy television series produced by Bad Wolf and Sky Studios for the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness. The show features Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode as a witch and a vampire who are compelled to exist in a world where magical peril persists.

Ad

Set against the story of Diana Bishop, a witch and historian, who, under a mysterious compulsion, stumbles upon a spellbound manuscript at the Bodleian Library in Oxford. Her discovery triggers forgotten memories of the magical world in the show A Discovery of Witches, and she is soon joined by the enigmatic vampire Matthew Clairmont.

They attempt to unravel the mystery of the manuscript and safeguard it from the clutches of those who seek its power while forging an improbable relationship in the face of ancient prejudices.

Ad

Trending

If viewers loved watching A Discovery of Witches for its magical world, forbidden love, and battle between worlds, then these seven other shows will leave one spellbound with their supernatural suspense and complex characters.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Nevers and 6 other fantasy shows to watch if you liked A Discovery of Witches

1) Shadow and Bone

Ad

Alina Starkov, an orphaned cartographer, learns she has a unique magical ability (Image via Netflix)

Shadow and Bone is a fantasy TV series produced by Eric Heisserer for Netflix, adapted from Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels. Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, and Archie Renaux star in the series about Alina Starkov, an orphan cartographer in ravaged Ravka who learns that she has a unique magical ability that can alter her world's destiny.

Ad

As Alina learns with the Grisha—magicians who control matter—she is being hunted by power-hungry forces, ranging from politicians to ruthless assassins. As dark forces converge and loyalties are tested, Alina has to learn her powers and defend against the emerging threat of an unknown area known as the Fold.

Shadow and Bone resembles A Discovery of Witches as it illustrates a young female discovering she is gifted with magic, and preparing to fight a struggle against mystical and political machinations.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Nevers

The Touched—mainly women—in The Nevers inexplicably gain superpowers (Image via Prime Video)

The Nevers is a science fiction drama series developed by Joss Whedon for HBO. Based in Victorian London, the series tracks the Touched—mainly women—who inexplicably gain superpowers.

Ad

Mysterious and world-weary widow Amalia True and her brilliant best friend Penance Adair are set at the center. As they battle powerful foes and discover a quest that will change the world, their bizarre abilities start to hint at a far greater mystery involving alien presence.

The Nevers is like A Discovery of Witches in the use of a Victorian setting and the emphasis on people possessing supernatural powers, as well as a plot involving mystery, supernatural forces, and personal awakening.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman (Image via Netflix)

Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created the supernatural horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for Netflix. Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman in the show, while Michelle Gomez, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, and Ross Lynch are in supporting roles.

Ad

The drama, which is set in the hamlet of Greendale, centers on Sabrina, who is half witch and half mortal. She must discover who she is while battling evil powers that threaten her friends, family, and the mortal world while she is torn between two realities.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is similar to A Discovery of Witches in terms of the teen witch with two natures between whom she is divided and the dark forces that she has to face, set against a magical background.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Magicians

The Magicians is a fantasy series centered on Quentin Coldwater (Image via Prime Video)

The Magicians is a Syfy fantasy television series inspired by Lev Grossman's series of three books. The show initially aired from December 2015 until the ending of its fifth season in April 2020.

Ad

The tale traces the journey of Quentin Coldwater, a student at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy, where he finds that the magic world described in his favorite children's book is true—and far more sinister than he might have dreamed.

Meanwhile, his childhood friend Julia, who is spurned by the school, finds magic on her own, leading her into the dark.

The Magicians replicates A Discovery of Witches in using magic and the perils hidden underneath, which overflow in a world where it exists as bait to lure characters into a survival fight as dark secrets unravel.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi

5) Penny Dreadful

Penny Dreadful blends magic and darkness, where monsters, myth, and mystery collide (Image via Netflix)

Penny Dreadful is a horror TV show created by John Logan. In late Victorian London, 1891, American gunslinger Ethan Chandler, explorer Malcolm Murray, and mysterious Vanessa Ives are in conflict with supernatural evils.

Ad

Along with a haunted young doctor and a friendly stranger, they become involved in a world of magic and darkness, where monsters, myth, and mystery intersect and their histories and skills collide in a struggle to survive.

Penny Dreadful is similar to A Discovery of Witches in the manner they combine supernatural elements with characters who must contend with magical abilities and unravel secrets regarding threats both internal and external.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount Plus

Ad

6) Interview with the Vampire

A forbidden romance between a vampire and a witch (Image via AMC)

Interview with the Vampire is a gothic horror TV series by Rolin Jones for AMC, developed from Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles. Jacob Anderson plays Louis de Pointe du Lac, and Sam Reid plays Lestat de Lioncourt.

Ad

Set mostly in New Orleans in the early 1900s, the tale traces Louis' vampirization and his stormy relationship with the sensual and tempestuous Lestat. With the introduction of a teenage vampire named Claudia, Louis' conflict in retaining his humanity intensifies.

In the present, Daniel becomes increasingly skeptical of Louis' account, particularly when it conflicts with a decades-old interview he once taped.

Interview with the Vampire precedes A Discovery of Witches is in depicting the lush, forbidden romance between a vampire and a witch and probing into questions of power, identity, and struggle between various supernatural beings.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, AMC

7) Outlander

Outlander is set against the backdrop of the Jacobite insurrection (Image via Netflix)

Ronald D. Moore and Diana Gabaldon's best-selling novels served as the inspiration for the historical drama series Outlander.

Ad

Caitríona Balfe plays Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who inexplicably travels from 1945 to 1743 Scotland. Claire meets and marries Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), who is related to Clan Fraser of Lovat.

The tale is a blend of romance, time travel, and politics set against the backdrop of Jacobite insurrection. Based on the first book, Outlander, the first season consisted of 16 episodes that broadcast in two parts from 2014 to 2015.

Ad

Outlander parallels A Discovery of Witches in that both have strong heroines trapped between the supernatural and the human worlds with complex relationships and time-reversal challenges.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu

Interested viewers can watch all three seasons of A Discovery of Witches on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More