10 best shows to watch on Hulu in April 2025

Hulu offers a diverse library of shows catering to a range of interests. The streaming platform constantly updates series and films that appeal to viewers, from dark comedies to emotional dramas and animated series. In April 2025, Hulu's lineup ensures there is something for everyone.

With so many options, deciding what to watch can be challenging. April's schedule includes a mix of classics and highly anticipated new releases. The platform features a variety of content, from lighter comedies, animated entertainment, to dramatic tales and exciting mysteries.

Here are ten Hulu shows that viewers must check out in April 2025.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order

Bob's Burgers, Only Murders in the Building, and more April 2025 shows on Hulu

1) Bob's Burgers

Bob's Burgers (Image via Hulu)

Bob's Burgers has been entertaining audiences with its clever writing and admirable animation for over a decade. The show follows Bob Belcher, a burger restaurant owner, and his eccentric family. Bob's Burgers wittily combines heart with comedy through its original interpretation of family dynamics and the daily difficulties of running a small business.

Every episode presents brilliant jokes, touching scenes, and relatable narratives exploring many facets of family life. Bob's Burgers keeps delighting its patrons with every season, whether through Bob's battle to keep his restaurant relevant or Linda's relentless optimism.

Anyone looking for a fun series with plenty of laughter and a good dose of warmth should check Hulu for the newest episodes.

2) The Bear

The Bear (Image via Hulu)

The Bear is a high-stakes drama that delves into the intense world of running a kitchen. As Carmen tries to keep control of a hectic kitchen, the story moves with unvarnished passion and riveting events.

More than just a show about cooking, The Bear is a deep exploration of human obstacles, development, and the rigorous world of culinary arts.

With acclaimed performances, particularly from Jeremy Allen White as Carmen, the series offers a unique viewpoint on the restaurant industry. The emotional complexity of The Bear keeps viewers captivated, eagerly anticipating new developments.

3) The Rookie

The Rookie (Image via ABC)

Focusing on the oldest rookie in the LAPD, The Rookie offers a different spin. At forty years old, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) begins his law enforcement career, navigating the challenges of being a new cop in one of the busiest police departments in the nation. The show skillfully blends action, drama, and deep character development.

The series honors Nolan's path to proving himself by balancing intriguing police investigations with personal events. It's not just about crime-solving but also about his relationships with colleagues and the challenges of a demanding job. One of the best Hulu police series, The Rookie, mixes tension and character-driven tales.

4) The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale (Image via Facebook/The Handmaid's Tale)

Bruce Miller's dystopian drama series The Handmaid's Tale draws on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel. Set in the aftermath of a second American civil war, the narrative centers on Gilead, a totalitarian, theocratic country where women are deprived of their rights. Fertile women—known as "Handmaids—are compelled into reproductive servitude.

The show follows June Osborne, renamed Offred, as she tries to find her daughter and husband while enduring the terrible conditions imposed on the Handmaids. The show, which premiered on Hulu in 2017, has won several Emmys and a Golden Globe among other honors and positive reviews.

5) Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty (Image via Hulu)

Rick and Morty is a must-see for those who enjoy animation with a combination of profound philosophical themes with absurd humor. The show chronicles the wild adventures of Rick, a brilliant but jaded scientist, and his readily influenced grandson Morty. As they travel the multiverse, they come upon odd species and perilous circumstances together.

Dark comedy, sharp wit, and deft writing are hallmarks of the show. It also looks at more personal concerns, including life, family, and the effects of science and technology. Rick and Morty remains one of the most fun animated programs on Hulu, where all the newest episodes are available for streaming.

6) Futurama

Futurama (Image via Hulu Press)

Futurama centers around Fry, a slacker who wakes up 1,000 years in the future. He starts working for a delivery firm in an environment rife with futuristic technologies and alien life. Often satirizing politics, technology, and the human condition, the show combines humor with a critical critique of society.

Furthermore, Futurama has been a must-watch for years for its unique appeal, combining science fiction with comedy. Those who enjoy animated series that entertain and challenge the audience to think, Futurama is available to stream on Hulu.

7) Fargo

Fargo (Image via Hulu)

Inspired by the 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same name, Noah Hawley developed the darkly humorous crime anthology series Fargo. Each season stands alone with fresh people, locales, and eras—from 1950s Kansas City to 2019 Minnesota. Despite these changes, the show maintains a twisted tone, sharp narrative, and an eerie Midwestern background.

With the story intertwining law enforcement, common people, and organized crime, Fargo creates tales of dishonesty, power, and anarchy with trademark dark humor. The show, which debuted in 2014, has been praised critically and has won Emmys and Golden Globes, among other honors. These accolades have cemented its reputation as one of the most gripping crime dramas to stream on Hulu.

8) Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building (Image via Disney Plus)

Only Murders in the Building follows a washed-up actor, a brilliant young artist, and a true-crime fan who bond over murder podcasts. Their fascination soon turns into a real-life mystery when they find themselves caught up in a case within their New York apartment building. What begins as a hobby becomes a high-stakes investigation, uncovering the Arconia's secrets, lies, and twists.

The series mixes witty comedy with whodunnit suspense, delivering laughs and excitement. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez anchor the show's heart and humor with undeniable chemistry. Moreover, the series won two major honors at the SAG Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Martin Short's award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy.

9) What We Do in the Shadows

Comprising four vampires living together in modern-day Staten Island, What We Do in the Shadows is a funny and eccentric mockumentary-style series. It offers a fresh and humorous interpretation of the venerable vampire genre. The show examines the ordinary existence of immortals who have existed for millennia.

This series, known for its dark humor, stands out for its inventiveness in combining otherworldly aspects with contemporary concerns. One can watch What We Do in the Shadows and enjoy its bizarre comedy on Hulu.

10) Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary has quickly become one of Hulu's most popular sitcoms, offering a mockumentary-style approach. It looks at the lives of teachers in an underprivileged public school in Philadelphia. The series centers on the eccentric instructors and their efforts to better their students' lives despite limited resources.

The series expertly mixes lighthearted comedy with serious societal themes, providing a new perspective on the struggles that teachers face every day. Abbott Elementary, with its witty script, is a top recommendation for Hulu subscribers.

From award-winning dramas to binge-worthy comedies, Hulu continues to be a streaming platform for every type of viewer.

