7 best episodes from Fargo to rewatch 

Fargo (2014-) is an FX original that weaves dark comedy and insidious crime into an epic saga. Through a unique twist in storytelling, all roads lead to Fargo, a town in North Dakota. Spanning different time periods, with an exciting ensemble cast, the show has been a fan favorite ever since it first aired in April 2014.

Ad

Created by American screenwriter and director Noah Hawley, Fargo follows different murderous and thrilling storylines in each season. The ensemble cast includes Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Chris Rock, Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, and Lamorne Morris.

The show has been nominated multiple times for an Emmy, with Morris winning for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for his portrayal of North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Viewers hankering for a rewatch can check out these 7 iconic episodes from Fargo over the years.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Disclaimer: All views in this listicle solely belong to the writer.

The Crocodile's Dilemma, Palindrome, and more Fargo episodes to rewatch

1) Loplop (Season 2, Episode 8)

Kirsten Dunst as Peggy in Season 2, Episode 8 of Fargo (Image via YouTube/Fx Networks)

The overarching storyline of season 2 revolves around Peggy and Ed (Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemmons) in 1979. The couple runs into trouble (quite literally) when Peggy causes a hit-and-run and homicide of Rye Gerhardt, son of the Gerhardt crime family's matriarch.

Ad

Loplop is considered one of the best episodes of Fargo due to its complex plotline and extraordinary storytelling, culminating in a thrilling climax. Peggy ties up Dodd (Jeffery Donovan) in her basement. A frazzled Ed finds her and they escape in Dodd's car, with him in the trunk. The police and Hanzee are both after them.

2) The Crocodile's Dilemma (Season 1, Episode 1)

Martin Freeman as Lester Nygaard in Fargo Season 1 (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

As far as pilots go, Fargo needs no introduction. Widely considered one of the best pilots in crime TV, this episode introduces viewers to the intricate world-building of the show. The storyline revolves around insurance salesman Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman) and his run-in with a high school bully, Sam Hess.

Ad

When Lester and Sam's altercation lands Lester in the hospital, he meets Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton), who offers to murder Sam for him. The show hits the ground running with a life-changing conversation, a murder (or two), and the events that follow. The pilot sets season 1 up for some riveting storytelling.

3) Palindrome (Season 2, Episode 10)

Hanzee Dent from season 2 of Fargo (Image from FX Networks)

In the season 2 finale, Peggy and Ed are on the run again, this time with a bullet wound on Ed's back. They hide in a meat locker, where Ed bleeds out. Peggy is arrested amidst a mental breakdown. The police look for Hanzee, who escapes and changes his identity.

Ad

Palindrome is a remarkable ending to one of the best seasons of Fargo. It ties up loose ends, introduces intriguing questions, and brings back key season 1 characters. Fans loved the easter eggs and somewhat vague conclusions for the unique characters in the season.

4) Who Shaved the Barber? (Season 1, Episode 7)

Malvo from Season 1 of Fargo (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

In this episode, the police investigate Lester's link to his wife and Chief Thurman’s deaths, but he frames his brother Chazz, planting evidence to mislead them. Meanwhile, Malvo wipes out an entire gang in Fargo. Molly, recovering from a gunshot wound, is frustrated to see Lester cleared of murder. Fans enjoy the episode’s suspense, deception, and gore, setting up the climax.

Ad

5) East/West (Season 4, Episode 9)

A still from East/West in Fargo season 4 (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Season 4 is set in 1950s Kansas, where immigration, political unrest, and crime intersect. As black migrants in the Jim Crow era, Loy Cannon (Chris Rock) and his syndicate go head-to-head with the Italian Kansas City Mafia. East/West, entirely in black and white, is a nod to Wizard of Oz, a story also set in Kansas.

Ad

Rabbi and Satchel arrive at Liberal, Kansas, on the run from Calamita. Rabbi goes in search of some money he hid in the town many years ago. Meanwhile, Satchel finds a dog in their boarding house. In the final showdown between Rabbi and Calamita, a huge tornado whisks them both away.

6) Who Rules The Land of Denial? (Season 3, Episode 8)

The prison bus from season 3 episode 8 of Fargo (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Season 3 takes viewers to 2010s Minnesota. Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor) and Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) get embroiled in a double murder case when they try to steal from Ray's rich brother Emmit (Also played by McGregor). The season follows the misfortunes and trials of the Stussys.

Ad

In Who Rules the Land of Denial?, Yuri, Golem, and Meemo crash the prison bus with Nikki and Mr. Wench. The two make a run for it but encounter the trio again in the woods. A guilty and seemingly hallucinating Emmit arrives at the police station to confess to a murder.

7) Bisquick (Season 5, Episode 10)

Juno Temple as Dorothy "Dot" Lyon in season 5 of Fargo (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Season 5 takes place in Minnesota and North Dakota. An inconspicuous Dorothy "Dot" Lyon's (Juno Temple) life turns upside down when she accidentally tasers a police officer, then gets kidnapped by two criminals. As the story unfolds, viewers get a glimpse into her life and a trail of evidence about her past.

Ad

In the season finale, Witt Farr (Lamorne Morris) and the FBI, search for Dot on Roy's (Jon Hamm) ranch. Several altercations and gunshots later, Dot is freed and Roy is imprisoned for his crimes. Lorraine (Jennifer Jason Leigh) uses her debt-collector powers to ensure Roy suffers in prison. Dot and Munch make biscuits as the scene fades to black.

While this list contains only seven of the best Fargo episodes, the show has consistently produced intriguing storylines. Notable mentions to consider: The Gift of Magi, Buridan's ass, The Castle, A Fox, a Rabbit, and a Cabbage, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback