The Rookie season 7 episode 12 recap: Who is Nolan's new recruit?

The latest episode of The Rookie season 7 premiered on April 1, 2025. Titled April Fools, it sees the LAPD handling chaotic cases as a result of a social media prank by an intern. Tim and Lucy use the day as an excuse to be with each other again, while Nolan has it hardest when a new rookie gets assigned to him.

At the beginning of The Rookie season 7, episode 12, Nolan thinks he is being pranked when a new recruit approaches him, saying he has been transferred from another precinct and is supposed to be Nolan's rookie. Sergeant Grey clarifies that there is no prank at play.

Connor Craig is Nolan's newest rookie. He has moved to Mid-Wilshire after completing 11 months at a different station under Sergeant McAdams.

Nolan's new rookie helps solve a domestic abuse case in The Rookie season 7 episode 12

In The Rookie season 7 episode 12, Nolan's new rookie, Connor Craig, initially seems hopeless, but he ultimately proves his potential by helping solve a domestic abuse case. The situation involves Teddy, a violent and unemployed drunk, and his terrified wife, Anita.

After an earlier altercation, Anita bails Teddy out of jail, only for him to turn up dead in a car crash. At first, it seems like the mob from the April Fools' Day prank killed him, but Connor notices small but crucial details like the car seat being adjusted for someone much smaller than Teddy. His observation leads to the realization that Anita has orchestrated her husband's death, making it look like a random attack.

Despite the chaos surrounding them, Connor and Nolan manage to gather just enough evidence before fleeing a violent mob. His investigative instincts help crack the case, proving to Nolan that he has the makings of a good cop. As a result, he earns a second chance in the rookie program, but at a different and much quieter station.

The Rookie season 7 episode 12: A social media intern creates panic around the city with a reckless post

In The Rookie season 7 episode 12, a reckless social media intern for the LAPD causes citywide chaos when she falsely announces 'Parking Ticket Amnesty Day,' drawing crowds expecting dismissed fines. Her more disastrous post comes later when she declares that all crime was legal for three hours, essentially triggering a real-life 'Purge.'

The reckless prank leads to looting, riots, and even murders as criminals take the post seriously. Tim had tried to rein her in earlier, warning her about spreading misinformation, but she had dismissed his concerns. When he finally fires her, she retaliates by using her access to keep posting.

The consequences were immediate, with mobs attacking the streets and officers struggling to maintain order. When the intern herself becomes trapped in the chaos, she panics and calls Tim for help. Despite everything, he and Lucy Chen rescue her, but she is promptly arrested.

The Rookie season 7 episode 12: Angela, Nyla, and Wesley solve the Ben Dover case

In The Rookie season 7 episode 12, Angela, Nyla, and Wesley team up to solve the Ben Dover case, which initially appears open-and-shut. Dover is accused of murder, with an eyewitness placing him at the scene and even claiming to have seen him dispose of the weapon. Wesley, tasked with deciding whether to take the case to trial, begins to suspect something isn’t right.

Angela and Nyla dig deeper, questioning the witness and quickly realizing she has been coached. Their suspicions are confirmed when the lead detective on the case reacts aggressively to their inquiries. As they investigate, they uncover that he is having an affair with the victim’s wife and killed the man to eliminate his romantic rival. He then blackmailed the witness to frame Dover.

When he turns violent, Angela and Nyla take him down, securing his confession. Thanks to their expert detective work, the real murderer is caught, and Ben Dover is exonerated.

