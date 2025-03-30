Why Monica being The Rookie season 7's big villain is not the best direction

The Rookie is an American police procedural drama series that premiered on ABC on October 16, 2018. Nathan Fillion appears as John Nolan, who starts his career as a 40-year-old rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. The series takes its story from real-life events surrounding Officer William Norcross.

Bridget Regan portrays Monica Stevens, who appeared as the defense attorney representing important clients such as Elijah Stone. The series shows her as a criminal defense attorney who engages in illegal dealings.

In season 7, Monica resumed her role as a villain by handling illegal businesses while causing major difficulties for the main characters.

Monica's return in The Rookie season 7

During her early appearances, Monica supported criminal defendants and used her expert legal knowledge to assist them in escaping criminal prosecution. The LAPD struggled to work with her because she argued with police officers to protect her client cases.

In The Rookie season 7, Monica Stevens returned to cause problems for the LAPD through her manipulative tactics. After her comeback, she created difficult puzzles to undermine LAPD operations.

Monica partnered with Denise who pretends to be pregnant to deceive her targets and gain control over situations.

In episode 11, Speed, Denise hijacked a city bus to force police officers into a hostage situation, which created a defense for Monica's broader objectives.

Monica was implicated in arranging a dangerous trap to harm LAPD staff, Angela Lopez and Nyla Harper.

Comparison with other villains of The Rookie

Monica Stevens played a recurring villain role on The Rookie that evolved from defense attorney to the main antagonist and matches previous villains in the show.

Rosalind Dyer was a serial killer who employed psychological tricks and detailed schemes. John Nolan and other officers faced complex mental challenges during their encounters with her, which produced multiple dangerous situations.

Rosalind's plotline unfolds through prolonged investigations and direct clashes with the LAPD that impacted department operations.

Actor Brandon Jay McLaren entered the role of Elijah Stone, displaying his drug lord behavior while showing off his tactical thinking.

He tried hard to use legal and illegal methods in his talks with LAPD officers to keep control.

Elijah's story forced him to argue repeatedly with LAPD staff as they pursue his criminal enterprises.

Monica Stevens' repeated involvement as an antagonist in season 7 has been documented through her collaboration with known criminal elements and confrontations with LAPD officers.

Audience reception and criticism

Fans are tired of seeing the Monica storyline used again. According to an article published on Parade on March 26, 2025, most viewers disapprove of her return because they see it negatively impacting the story and reducing the series' quality.

One fan wrote on X that watching monica just makes her blood boil:

A Fan reaction (Image via X/@letitiasdaya)

Another fan wrote that Monica's return before Chenford is not acceptable.

Fan reaction on Monica's return (Image via X/@eemma_bloom)

Someone expressed frustration when they saw what chaos she had caused by returning.

Post by a fan (Image via X/@Alana28191162)

Fans can watch new episodes of The Rookie every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

