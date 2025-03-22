Who is Bridget Regan? Meet the actress playing Monica Stevens in The Rookie

Bridget Catherine Regan is an American actress and producer well known for her notable roles across American television series, films, and theatre. She joined The Rookie in season 5, episode 6, The Reckoning. She plays the character Monica Stevens, a defense attorney with deep ties to the main character, Wesley Evers.

She approaches cases with strong legal methods and chooses ways to win regardless of ethics. Defense attorney Regan adds difficult legal challenges to the officers when they handle urgent cases.

The Rookie debuted as an American police show on ABC on October 16, 2018. The show follows John Nolan, whose narrative embarks with a life-changing event that ushers him into the fuel of becoming an officer, chasing after the goal of his middle-aged life.

Bridget Regan's early life and career

On February 3, 1982, Bridget Regan was born in Carlsbad, California. She had started performing in local theaters when she was young and acted in The Wizard of Oz at La Paloma Theatre. This experience influenced her path to becoming a professional actor.

She studied at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts for drama training. In 2004, Regan earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Drama.

The actress Bridget Regan tied the knot with Eamon O'Sullivan. Eman O'Sullivan is an assistant director and writer. Both met in New Zealand during filming for Legend of the Seeker.

They married on August 15, 2010, and had their first daughter, Frankie Jean, in December 2010 as their first child. Following Frankie, they welcomed their son Bernard "Barney" Moon on February 28, 2018.

Bridget Regan moved to New York City to pursue her acting journey after graduation. Before major film success, she appeared in consecutive TV series episodes for Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Six Degrees. In 2007, the actress began her stage career on Broadway as Cecile Leroux in Is He Dead?

In 2008, Bridget Regan played Kahlan Amnell in Legend of the Seeker, based on Terry Goodkind's Sword of Truth books. Her performance as Mother Confessor Kahlan earned her fame in the fantasy entertainment world.

After Legend of the Seeker, Bridget Regan continued to play major roles in television projects. From 2013 to 2014, she played Rebecca Lowe in White Collar, a skilled art thief who worked with Neal Caffrey.

From 2014 to 2019, Regan played Rose Solano, a central antagonist known as Sin Rostro, in Jane the Virgin. During numerous seasons, Bridget played a detective who battled both criminal organizations while dealing with personal betrayal.

From 2015 to 2016, Regan played Dottie Underwood, a Soviet assassin on Agent Carter. She joined the cast of The Last Ship (2016–2018), where she played Sasha Cooper, a former Navy Intelligence Officer who helped the crew with their world missions. She joined the cast of The Rookie in 2022.

Role of Monica Stevens in The Rookie

The Rookie series shows Monica as a defense attorney who protects notorious crime bosses. Monica Stevens enters the show for the first time in season 5, episode 6, The Reckoning. Through her relationship with Wesley Evers, she brings the main cast members into direct connection.

Elijah Stone relies on Monica as his attorney for his several legal cases. The LAPD began paying attention to her because she represented dangerous clients and took unusual legal approaches. Monica faces arrest and loses her assets after she gives money to a federal judge.

During season 6, Monica sets up a plan to free inmate Oscar Hutchinson from prison. The prison break leads to her escaping with federal officers pursuing her as a wanted person. Monica exists throughout multiple episode seasons and keeps affecting both police activities and the show protagonist.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Rookie every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

