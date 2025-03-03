What happened with James Murray on The Rookie? Explained

The Rookie, an American police procedural drama, premiered on ABC on October 16, 2018. Alexi Hawley created the series based on the life of William Norcross, who became a member of the LAPD in his 40s. The show follows John Nolan, whose narrative embarks with a life-changing event that ushers him into the fuel of becoming an officer, chasing after the goal of his middle-aged life.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Rookie. Reader's discretion is advised.

In The Rookie, Arjay Smith plays James Murray, the head of a community center who later becomes romantically involved with detective Nyla Harper, played by Mekia Cox. Their relationship develops further as they get married and have a child named Leah.

In season 7, episode 8, James assists a friend named Kylie, which gets him into trouble and ultimately results in him getting shot.

James Murray's role in The Rookie

Arjay Smith plays James Murray (Image via Facebook/@Arjay Smith)

Arjay Smith plays James Murray, a character that first appeared in season 3 as the head of a community center visited by police officers of the Mid-Wilshire division. He later became a recurring character in The Rookie.

During season 3, James begins his romance with Nyla Harper during her community outreach assignments. They eventually fall in love as the season progresses.

In season 4, after James finds out that Nyla is pregnant, they start making plans for their future together. This resulted in them getting married and having a child, Leah.

James and Nyla juggle their professional lives and the difficulties that come with being new parents in season 5. James works at the local community center, where he provides assistance for local projects, as well as works alongside the police department.

In season 6, James' appearances are minimal as he focuses on family life with Nyla and Leah. He is a helpful spouse, helping Nyla balance work as a Detective with motherhood.

Recent events involving James Murray

In season 7 of The Rookie, James Murray faces struggles in his personal life, which affects his career.

James invites fellow community activists to his home to discuss police insubordination in episode 6, The Gala. Some of the activists' actions cause tension between him and his wife as he tries to manage the conflicts arising from her being a law enforcement officer and his wife being an activist detective.

In episode 8, Wildfire, James Murray steps into a new life. When helping his friend, Kylie Thomas, at a community shelter during a firestorm, he breaks up a fight that involves her. After that, Kylie kisses him out of nowhere, but James is quick to make it known that he's married to Detective Nyla Harper.

Officer John Nolan witnesses the exchange, which adds potential complications to James's personal life. In the same episode, James and Kylie fall victim to a drive-by shooting at the community center, and James gets shot. He suffers serious gunshot wounds and goes into a coma, while Nyla is left to deal with the emotional and professional consequences.

The next episode of The Rookie is scheduled to air on ABC on March 11, 2025, at 10 pm ET. The episode can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

