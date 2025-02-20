The Rookie season 7 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

ABC's The Rookie season 7 episode 8, Wildfire, will premiere on February 25, 2025. The police procedural drama's upcoming episode will take forward the ongoing storyline of a serial killer at large, as the LAPD tries to catch the suspect red-handed. The episode will also focus on the newest rookie Seth Ridley, whose one mistake will put his colleagues in danger.

The Rookie season 7 premiered on January 7, 2025, and new episodes air on Tuesdays. The season continues to follow John Nolan, now a training officer in the LAPD, as he navigates professional challenges and personal conflicts.

The main cast returns for this season, including Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez.

When will The Rookie season 7 episode 8 be released?

Celina Juarez and Lucy Chen on The Rookie (Image via X/@therookie)

As stated above, The Rookie season 7 episode 8 titled Wildfire be released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The release time for the upcoming episode may vary in different regions due to the difference in time zones. Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 25, 2025 7 pm Mountain Standard Time February 25, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time February 25, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time February 25, 2025 10 pm

Where to watch The Rookie season 7 episode 8?

The Rookie season 7 episode 8 will air on ABC next Tuesday at its scheduled broadcast time. Viewers can watch it live, or stream it on Hulu the following day. Live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream also offer access to ABC.

Select episodes are available for purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. It is advised to check local listings for available streaming options.

A brief recap of The Rookie season 7 episode 8

The Rookie season 7 episode 7 addresses the romantic tensions between multiple couples and hints at the formation of new bonds. Nolan and Bailey struggle with their marriage troubles, with Nolan questioning Bailey’s lack of remorse over allying with a hitman to kill Jason.

Meanwhile, Bradford attends a veteran support group, where he reflects on his breakup with Lucy and their recent moment together. Seth and Tamara work together on a drug-related case, and they show interest in each other despite Lucy warning Tamara about Seth.

On the professional front, Nolan and Celina get caught in an arms robbery case when two thieves steal their patrol car. The police track the robbers, named Mickey and Hammer, and cut a deal with them to catch a bigger criminal. Although Mickey tries to double-cross the police, Hammer stays loyal to the plan and Mickey and the other robbers are apprehended by the end of The Rookie season 7 episode 7.

Preview of The Rookie season 7 episode 8

The logline for The Rookie season 7 episode 8 reads,

"Nyla remains suspicious of Liam Glasser as a wildfire erupts, causing chaos in the city; James tries to help a friend; Seth makes a costly mistake, putting two of their own in danger."

In the trailer for the episode, the LAPD team is closing in on the serial killer, whose chase has been a prominent storyline in recent episodes of season 7. Nyla is convinced that Liam Glasser is the serial killer and urges the team to keep an eye on him.

In the background of the wildfire, Nyla and Liam have a confrontation, followed by a glimpse of Nolan and Miles breaking into Liam's house. Fans can look forward to seeing whether Liam gets arrested and this storyline finally ends in The Rookie season 7 episode 8.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7.

