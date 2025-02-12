The Rookie season 7 episode 6 recap: Are Tim and Lucy back together?

ABC's police procedural drama, The Rookie season 7 episode 6 titled The Gala premiered on February 11, 2025. The latest season started airing on January 7, 2025, and new episodes are released every Tuesday. Episode 6 focused on various professional and personal developments in the lives of the LAPD officers central to the show.

The previous episode of The Rookie, season 7, concluded a major storyline with the death of Bailey's ex-husband, Jason Wyler. However, Bailey, who conspired with a hitman to get rid of Jason, did not sit well with Nolan, and this added a hiccup to the couple's marriage.

Another ongoing storyline this season is Lucy and Tim's reignited flirtations after their regretful breakup last season. The Rookie, season 7, episode 6, was a boon for Chenford fans who had been waiting for a romantic interaction between the couple.

After their intense romantic tension throughout the episode, Tim and Lucy end up having a one-night stand. They did not decide to get back together, but this arc still offers some hope to the couple's fans.

The Rookie season 7 episode 6: The Gala brings Chenford closer, but not close enough

Still from the show (Image via X/@therookie)

In The Rookie season 7 episode 6, former lovers Tim and Lucy found themselves drawn back to each other. As seen in the season so far, it was clear that despite breaking up, Tim and Lucy still had deep feelings for one another. This became evident in the episode, as Lucy’s jealousy flared when she thought Tim had a date, and Tim openly admitted he hated being single on Valentine’s Day.

When they were assigned together on a Valentine's Day duty by Sergeant Grey, their dynamic highlighted the underlying lingering tension. The real turning point came at the end of the Gala when they finally gave in to their emotions and spent the night together.

However, instead of bringing them closer in a meaningful way, the morning after was filled with fear and hesitation. Having previously been rejected by Tim, Lucy was afraid of getting hurt again. She downplayed what happened, saying it did not mean anything.

Tim who had a guilty conscience, did not fight for her because he probably felt he didn't deserve her. In the elevator at work, the duo made it clear that even though neither of them regretted what happened, it would certainly not happen again. Their inability to communicate their issues with each other prevented them from truly reconnecting.

While their brief moment together proved their feelings haven’t faded, Chenford's relationship is stuck in a cycle of missed chances. The Gala may have reignited their spark, but their deeper problems are still keeping them apart. It will be interesting to see how The Rookie season 7 takes their relationship forward.

Nolan and Bailey navigate their trust issues in The Rookie season 7 episode 6

In The Rookie season 7 episode 6, Nolan and Bailey’s marriage faced one of its toughest challenges to date. In the previous episode, Bailey helped El Malvado in killing Jason and kept this a secret from Nolan. When Nolan discovered that Bailey allied herself with a murderer and lied to him, he struggled to accept her actions.

Nolan is always depicted as a person who values trust and commitment in a relationship, and Bailey’s secrecy shook the foundation of their trust. He was not just upset about what she did, he was hurt that she didn’t trust him enough to tell him.

From Bailey’s perspective, she made the best choice she could in a difficult situation. As seen in the previous episodes, Jason would not have stopped without taking revenge on her, and this decision was what she needed to do to feel safe.

She feared Nolan's reaction considering his strong moral principles and his position as a police officer. While she knew her decision wasn’t morally right, she expected understanding from Nolan.

Even though the couple had clashing viewpoints throughout the episode, it can be deduced that Nolan was trying to understand Bailey's actions more than condemning her. The fact that he did not report her indicates that their relationship might be at a crossroads, but they still love each other. Although rebuilding trust won’t be easy, fans can look forward to the couple navigating their differences in the coming episodes of The Rookie season 7.

Catch The Rookie season 7 on ABC on Tuesdays.

