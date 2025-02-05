The Rookie season 7 episode 5 recap: What happened to Jason Wyler?

Alexi Hawley's police procedural drama, The Rookie season 7 aired its fifth episode on February 4, 2025. The latest season of the ABC series premiered on January 7, 2025, picking up from last season's cliffhanger, where criminals Oscar Hutchinson and Jason Wyler escaped from prison.

In the first four episodes of The Rookie season 7, Nolan tried his best to be prepared in case Jason came back to take revenge on Bailey and him. This ongoing storyline reached its conclusion in episode 5 when Jason was murdered by El Malvado, a hitman hired by the Southern Front to kill him.

Bailey played a crucial role in Jason's death by helping El Malvado, and this progression put a strain on Nolan and Bailey's relationship. Fans are looking forward to seeing how their marriage moves past this obstacle in the coming episodes.

Jason's life comes to an end in The Rookie season 7 episode 5

In The Rookie season 7 episode 5, Bailey's ex-husband Jason’s fate is finally sealed, bringing an end to his dangerous obsession with Bailey. Jason escaped from prison in season 6, and from the moment he escaped, it was clear that he would take revenge on Nolan and Bailey. He tried to hurt Bailey by running her over in episode 5, and he was relentless in his pursuit, unwilling to let her move on with her life.

With Jason being a constant threat and Nolan being overprotective, Bailey found herself in an impossible situation. Even if he did get captured, there was no guarantee that he wouldn’t escape again, and so Bailey took it upon herself to get rid of Jason.

In the last episode, it was revealed that a hitman named EL Malvado was hired by Jason's enemies to kill him. Malvado was following Bailey to get a hint of Jason's whereabouts, and Bailey confronted and threatened him. Malvado convinced Bailey to work together, as their end goal was to get rid of Jason.

Bailey knew that despite the safety measures, Jason would never stop hunting her, and she helped Malvado. Jason was eventually killed, but there was another issue in front of Bailey; Nolan had no idea she was working with Malvado.

Nolan wanted to bring Jason to justice instead of killing him, and Bailey's actions did not sit right with him. Nolan, caught in the middle, now faces a dilemma between his love for Bailey and his morals. Bailey's action in The Rookie season 7 episode 5 could potentially jeopardize her entire marriage, and the consequences of her decision may be far from over.

The Rookie season 7 episode 5: Who does Nyla suspect is the real serial killer?

In The Rookie season 7, the LAPD team had been tackling a serial killer case for the past two episodes. Nyla has been at the center of action in this case, and her instincts led her to a chilling realization in episode 5. She realized that the serial killer wasn’t who the LAPD initially suspected. While the department was focused on one individual, Nyla was not convinced and chose to follow her gut instead.

She was inclined towards Liam, a vending machine supplier whose company serviced the hospital connected to the case. Multiple subtle details strengthened her suspicions, and as she dug deeper, it became clear that Liam was far more dangerous than he appeared.

Although Nyla was convinced, she could not get her hands on enough concrete evidence to arrest him. She was frustrated, well aware that one mistake on her part could let Liam slip through the cracks of the justice system and continue killing. Although she couldn't arrest him, Nyla ensured that Liam knew the LAPD was onto him.

They had an interesting banter, and Nyla warned Liam that it was only a matter of time before she gathered enough proof to put him away for good. Even after getting hurt in the last episode, Nyla's confrontation in The Rookie season 7 episode 5 is both a strategic move and a personal one and leaves room for the storyline's development in the future.

