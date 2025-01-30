When will The Rookie season 7 episode 5 be released on ABC? Release date and time explored

Alexi Hawley's police procedural drama, The Rookie season 7 will be back on ABC with the 5th episode next week. The latest season, which premiered on January 7, 2025, continues to follow the personal and professional lives of the officers of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Rookie season 7 episode 5 will air on February 4, 2025, and take forward the story of the team searching for a serial killer. The season focuses on multiple ongoing storylines like Jason's prison escape, the addition of the two new rookies, Angela and Harper's marriages, and Tim and Lucy's relationship.

The Rookie was created by 20th Television and Lionsgate Television in 2018, starring Castle fame Nathan Fillion in the central role of John Nolan. In season 5, Fillion is joined by an ensemble cast including Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, and Eric Winter.

The Rookie season 7 episode 5 release date and time

As stated above, The Rookie season 7 episode 5, titled Till Death, will be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET. The upcoming episode will continue the hunt for the serial killer which started in the previous episode.

As Nyla was attacked in the pursuit of the killer, she will be dealing with the effects of the incident. Meanwhile, Nolan and Bailey will continue to struggle with their issues of safety after Jason's escape, and Lucy will grow more suspicious of Seth.

Below are the release timings for regions -

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 4, 2025 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time February 4, 2025 8 p.m. Central Standard Time February 4, 2025 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time February 4, 2025 10 p.m.

Where to watch The Rookie season 7 episode 5?

The Rookie season 7 episode 5 will be available on ABC at its scheduled broadcast time of 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the episode live on the channel via cable, or through streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV that provide access to ABC with a valid subscription.

For those who prefer on-demand viewing, the episode will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu. Currently, Hulu offers multiple bundled subscription plans, starting at $9.99/month.

Additionally, digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play offer select episodes for purchase. It is advised to check the availability in different localities.

Preview of The Rookie season 7 episode 5

The logline for The Rookie season 7 episode 5 reads,

"The team searches for a serial killer as Nyla struggles with the aftermath following the attack. Lucy’s relationship with Seth takes a turn, while Bailey battles her fear of Jason Wyler.".

As seen in the promotional video for episode 5, Nolan and Bailey are still struggling to find a middle ground when it comes to taking safety measures against Jason Wyler. Bailey says in the very first scene, "Do you really believe my psychotic ex-husband is on the run," to which Nolan replies that he was just happy to get some "normalcy" back in their lives.

Meanwhile, the LAPD members continued their search for the serial killer, connecting dots and coming up with potential theories. In the last scene, Bailey is seen getting hit by a car, and Nolan receives a call which leads to him rushing out of the office. Fans are interested to see how these multiple storylines will converge in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7 episode 5.

