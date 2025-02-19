The Rookie season 7 episode 7 recap: Bailey’s revelation and a fresh start with Nolan

ABC's The Rookie season 7 episode 7 premiered on February 18, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama centered around the main characters' personal lives, addressing romantic tensions in the background of an arms robbery case.

In The Rookie season 7 episode 7, viewers get a glimpse of Tim's therapy session, where he talks about his ongoing dynamics with Lucy. Nyla and James confront the problems in their marriage, and the episode hints at a potential romance between Tamara and Seth after the pair collaborates on a drug-related case.

However, Nolan and Bailey's troubles take center stage, and the couple finally tries to sort out their miscommunication. After talking to other domestic abuse victims, Bailey realizes the extent of her subconscious trauma and decides to share it with Nolan. Nolan lends a sympathetic ear and apologizes for making Bailey feel unsupported.

The couple moves past their differences, and Nolan and Bailey make a fresh start in The Rookie season 7 episode 7.

The Rookie season 7 episode 7: Bailey and Nolan’s marriage troubles take center stage

In The Rookie season 7 episode 7, Nolan and Bailey's marriage troubles become the talk of the station, so much so that Smitty even offers Nolan his divorce lawyer’s card. The conflict between the fan-favorite couple started in the past two episodes after Bailey helps a hitman kill her abusive ex-husband, Jason.

Nolan struggles when he gets to know the truth, and the fact that Bailey had no regrets about it escalates the matter. Nolan is torn between his duty as a cop and his feelings as her husband, unable to understand the reasoning behind Bailey's actions. Bailey, on the other hand, feels judged by Nolan and decides to spend some time apart.

However, Bailey gains clarity after assisting at a women’s shelter in The Rookie season 7 episode 7, finally recognizing the emotional abuse she endured because of Jason. This realization allows her to open up to Nolan, and she asserts that she took such a drastic step because she feared for her safety.

Nolan understands, and the two have an honest conversation about their future. In the end, they agree to move forward together, determined to rebuild their relationship despite the challenges they’ve faced.

The Rookie season 7 episode 7: Are Tamara and Seth a mistake in the making?

Patrick Keleher as Seth Ridley (Image via Instagram/@patrickkeleher)

In The Rookie season 7 episode 7, Tamara makes an appearance at the station with information that her roommate’s boyfriend sells illegal substances. Lucy plans an undercover drug bust, and despite not trusting Seth fully, reluctantly makes him a part of the plan.

Seth is assigned to go undercover as Tamara’s fake boyfriend, but his eagerness to prove himself leads him to go off-script, putting both himself and Tamara in danger.

In hopes of catching bigger suppliers, Seth gets in a car with the d*ug dealers and agrees to go to a secondary location. Lucy has to set up a fake sobriety road test to rescue Seth, proving that Seth still does not understand the rules of being a rookie. Seth and Tamara grow closer through the case, and Lucy begins to question whether Tamara and Seth’s growing connection is a mistake in the making.

After the case is resolved, Lucy warns Tamara to be cautious about Seth, concerned that his history of dishonesty could cause problems. However, Tamara dismisses these concerns.

With Tamara ignoring Lucy’s warning, it remains to be seen whether Seth will prove himself trustworthy or if their growing bond will lead to trouble down the line in The Rookie season 7.

The Rookie season 7 episode 7 focuses on an arms robbery case with unexpected twists

In The Rookie season 7 episode 7, a robbery case takes an unexpected turn on Celina's last day as a rookie. Nolan and Celina respond to a call about a car fleeing a robbery, and they find a broken-down van matching the description. As they approach and investigate the suspects, they are attacked by the crooks, who steal their patrol car and escape the scene.

However, with the help of the tracking device on the car, the police locate the stolen vehicle and arrest the suspects, Mickey and Hammer. After finding out that they were in touch with a dangerous arms dealer known as the Butcher, the police cut them a deal — offering to drop charges if they led the cops to him.

During the sting operation, Mickey attempts to double-cross the cops for a better deal, but Hammer remains loyal to the plan. Thanks to Hammer's cooperation, the plan is successful, and the LAPD team takes down a major criminal in The Rookie season 7.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7.

