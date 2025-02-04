Who killed Patrick Hayes on The Rookie? Killer’s identity explored

The Rookie, a police procedural drama, premiered on October 16, 2018, and has been praised for its complex stories and strong characters. Created by Alexi Hawley, the show is known for its emotional storytelling. One key storyline follows rookie officer Aaron Thorsen, whose life is deeply affected by the tragic murder of his close friend, Patrick Hayes.

At the core of Aaron’s storyline is the search for justice in Patrick’s death—a mystery that unravels with a shocking twist. The truth eventually comes to light, revealing that Rowan Clausen, Aaron’s former friend, was the actual killer. Rowan’s actions were fueled by desperation and financial hardship, leading him to commit the heinous crime in an attempt to conceal his illicit activities.

The Rookie: The real killer- Rowan Clausen

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

In The Rookie, Aaron finally uncovers the truth behind a long-standing mystery. Rowan Clausen, once a trusted friend, is revealed to be the killer. Facing financial struggles, Rowan used the Thorsen family’s private jet for drug smuggling. When Patrick discovered this, Rowan murdered him to keep it secret and framed Aaron for the crime, leading to Aaron’s wrongful imprisonment. The betrayal left Aaron dealing with confusion, guilt, and a damaged reputation. But the story continues.

Rowan’s desperation escalated further when Morris Mackey, a producer from Aaron’s reality show, stumbled upon evidence linking Rowan to Patrick’s death. Fearing exposure, Rowan murdered Mackey and once again tried to shift the blame onto Aaron. However, through a meticulous investigation, the truth surfaced, culminating in Rowan’s confession and arrest for both murders.

The aftermath and Aaron’s redemption

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Rowan’s confession marked a turning point for Aaron Thorsen. With his innocence finally proven, the weight of wrongful accusations began to lift. Though justice for Patrick came too late to save his life, the resolution of the case offered Aaron a sense of closure.

This turning point also allowed Aaron to mend his relationship with Patrick’s father, Dexter Hayes. Initially, Dexter had blamed Aaron for Patrick’s death, resulting in a strained dynamic between the two. However, after learning the truth, Dexter reached out to Aaron, and the two found a way to reconcile, bringing healing to their shared grief.

In the wake of these events, Aaron made a life-altering decision to leave the reality show that had been a source of personal turmoil. Instead, he chose to honor Patrick’s memory by dedicating himself fully to his career as a police officer. Through this choice, Aaron acknowledged the impact of the tragedy on his life and resolved to channel his experiences into becoming a more compassionate and empathetic officer.

Aaron’s personal growth

Throughout his time on The Rookie, Aaron’s character arc showcased profound personal transformation. His journey—from being wrongfully imprisoned to uncovering the truth about Patrick’s murder—was marked by resilience and growth.

Aaron’s time in prison and his struggles with being falsely accused gave him a unique perspective on justice. His empathy for those facing hardships became a defining trait in his career as a police officer.

In the episode Backstabbers, Aaron’s ability to defuse a tense situation with understanding and compassion demonstrated his evolution as an officer. His strength came not from his privileged background but from his authentic care for others and his determination to do what’s right.

Though Aaron’s storyline concluded in theThe Rookie season 7 premiere with his transfer to another precinct, his impact on the series endures. His emotional growth, the resolution of Patrick’s murder, and the reconciliation with Dexter Hayes remain integral parts of The Rookie’s narrative.

Catch the latest episodes of The Rookie on ABC.

