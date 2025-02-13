The Rookie season 7 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

ABC's police procedural drama, The Rookie season 7, will return with episode 7 on February 18, 2025. Created by Alexi Hawley in 2018, The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, a man in his forties who becomes the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. In season 5, Nolan becomes a training officer to help other recruits after receiving a golden ticket.

In the upcoming episode, the spotlight will be on Nolan's rookie, Celina Juarez, who will take her final test to become a full-time police officer. Other subplots in the episode will revolve around Nolan's wife, Bailey, along with Lucy and the newest addition to the show, Seth.

The Rookie season 7 premiered on January 7, 2025. Along with Fillion, the main cast members this season are Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, and Eric Winter.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

The Rookie season 7 episode 7: Released date, time, and where to watch

Still from the show (Image via X/@therookie)

As stated above, The Rookie season 7 episode 7, The Mickey, will air on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The release time for the upcoming episode may vary in different regions due to the difference in time zones. Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 18, 2025 7 pm Mountain Standard Time February 18, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time February 18, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time February 18, 2025 10 pm

The Rookie season 7 episode 7 will air on ABC on February 18, 2025, at its scheduled broadcast time. Viewers can also stream the episode on Hulu the following day. Hulu offers various subscription models, starting from $9.99/month.

The cast of The Rookie (Image via Getty)

The Rookie episodes are available for individual purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play. Furthermore, the episode can be accessed live through live TV streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV.

A brief recap of The Rookie season 7 episode 6

In The Rookie season 7 episode 6, The Gala, many relationships were tested, and emotions ran high as the characters handled Valentine's Day duty. Tim and Lucy's lingering feelings resurfaced when they were forced to work together, leading to a passionate but unresolved night.

Despite their reignited flirtations and one-night stand, their inability to voice their feelings kept them from getting back together by the end of the episode. Meanwhile, Nolan and Bailey faces challenges in their marriage after Nolan learns that Bailey allied with a murderer to kill Jason and kept it from him.

While Nolan struggled to understand the thought behind Bailey's actions, Bailey felt judged and unsupported by Nolan. As the season progresses, fans can look forward to both couples confronting their issues.

Preview of The Rookie season 7 episode 7

The logline of The Rookie season 7 episode 7 reads,

"On Celina's last day as a rookie, John gives her one final test; Bailey makes a new friend; Lucy places her faith in Seth for an undercover assignment."

In the first scene of the promotional video, Tim tells Nolan not to make the same mistake he made with Lucy and that if he loves her, he should "fight." Their conversation indicates that Nolan will address his issues with Bailey and put in work in their marriage.

Episode 7 also features a case regarding arms theft, and Nolan and Celina are attacked during the robbery. Later, on Sergeant Grey's orders, Nyla, Angela, Celina, and Nolan try to catch the criminals and save the day.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback