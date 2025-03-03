What role does Camille Guaty play in The Rookie? Everything you need to know

The Rookie is an American police procedural drama that premiered on ABC on October 16, 2018. Alexi Hawley created the series based on the life of William Norcross, who became a member of the LAPD in his 40s. The show follows John Nolan, whose narrative embarks with a life-changing event that ushers him into the fuel of becoming an officer, chasing after the goal of his middle-aged life.

Camille Guaty plays the role of Sandra de La Cruz, aka "La Fiera," a powerful Guatemalan drug cartel leader in The Rookie. She is a major threat and becomes one of the antagonists who affects the lives of the main characters, Officer John Nolan and Detective Angela Lopez.

The story of La Fiera develops more in season 4 of The Rookie when she abducts a pregnant detective, Lopez. The abduction leads the LAPD team to Guatemala on a dramatic rescue mission.

Background of character La Fiera in The Rookie

Camille Guaty (Image via Youtube/@ Rebecca Minkoff)

Sandra de La Cruz, "La Fiera," is introduced in The Rookie in season 3 as a high-ranking drug cartel leader of Guatemala. She swiftly appears as a strong antagonist and becomes a direct threat to the LAPD as she engages in numerous illegal activities.

La Fiera is a dangerous criminal operator who is very intelligent, a tactician, and ruthlessly effective at clinging to power. She runs drug trafficking operations and demonstrates the ability to manipulate circumstances to her advantage. She is not confined to the city and poses a dangerous menace to the LAPD.

Camila Guaty's role as La Fiera in The Rookie

In season 3, episode 3, La Fiera is introduced as a powerful Guatemalan drug cartel boss who meets with Detective Angela Lopez while on a college visit with her son Diego.

In season 3, episode 12, Brave Heart, La Fiera negotiates with a dying cartel leader for control of his operations. While she is negotiating, her son Diego is savagely murdered by a rival, Cesar Madrigal. This gives her more reason for her vendetta and creates tension between her and Lopez.

In season 3, episode 13, Triple Duty, La Fiera is on a severe quest for revenge, leading to a confrontation at a graveyard. Her attempt to assassinate Cesar's son is thwarted by Officer Nolan and Bradford. In episode 14, Threshold, La Fiera makes a plan to kidnap Lopez after the latter prepares for her wedding.

In season 4, episode 1, Life and Death, La Fiera keeps Lopez captive in Guatemala with hopes of taking the unborn child as her own. However, the LAPD intervenes and saves her in a dramatic fashion, ultimately making Lopez shoot La Fiera, which ends her reign and the feud.

Camilla Guaty's early life and career

Camille Guaty is an American actress born on June 28, 1976, in Sunnyvale, California. She has Cuban and Puerto Rican roots. She attended Boston University and then trained in acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

Guaty became famous after appearing as Daisy in the 2002 Disney Channel Original Movie Gotta Kick It Up! She is also famous for her role as Maricruz Delgado, the girlfriend of Fernando Sucre in the series Prison Break (2005–2007), and later as Megan O'Brien, the sister of the leading actress in Scorpion (2014-2015).

Guaty also starred in the television series Raising Dad, The Nine, Las Vegas, The Vampire Diaries, and Films like Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) and Cake (2014).

Guaty is married to British songwriter Sy Rhys Kaye. She announced her pregnancy in August 2019 and gave birth to a son, Morrison Rafael Kaye, in October 2019.

Watch new episodes of The Rookie every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

