Does Nolan marry Bailey in The Rookie? Details explored

ABC's hit procedural show, The Rookie, is now in its 7th season on the network. The 2018 debuted show is about a group of LAPD officers, with Nathan Fillion's John Nolan as the lead character. The Rookie is written by Alexi Hawley.

The cast this season includes Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Shawn Ashmore, Eric Winter, and Jenna Dewan, alongside Fillion. Jenna Dewan portrays Bailey Nune, Nolan's love interest on the series who is a firefighter.

John and Bailey wed in The Rookie, Season 6, Episode 2, called The Hammer. The two had endured some highs and lows throughout their three-season relationship before the wedding but eventually said their vows. Their marriage remains a main storyline in the current season.

John Nolan marries Bailey Nune in The Rookie Season 6

John Nolan and Bailey Nune’s first meeting in the Season 3 finale is unexpected when Bailey gets locked out of her neighbor’s house in just a towel while dog-sitting. Nolan offers to help her, and their connection sparks instantly. He later invites her to Lopez and Evers’ wedding as their first date.

Their relationship progresses, but Bailey, dealing with personal struggles, initially pulls away. Nolan’s encouragement makes them commit to each other. A big challenge in their relationship comes when Nolan discovers that Bailey is still legally married to Jason Wyler, her ex-husband.

He is upset, but Bailey tells him about Jason's manipulative and abusive behavior and the fact that he was denying her a divorce. Nolan helps her bring Jason to justice, and finally get a divorce. The next hurdle strikes when Nolan investigates Bailey's Fire Chief for arson, creating trust issues between them.

Their love is put to the test again when serial killer Rosalind Dyer targets Bailey, forcing Nolan to go off the grid to protect her. Once she recovers, Bailey surprises Nolan by proposing, and he gladly accepts.

Their wedding also has its fair share of struggles. Nolan tempts fate with the 'last shift curse,' leading to a chaotic day filled with unexpected obstacles. They ultimately get married in Aaron's family's spiritual oasis and embark on their honeymoon after rescuing Celina, who was kidnapped during their reception.

Towards the end of Season 6, Nolan and Bailey consider parenthood after fostering a baby. It is revealed that they are struggling with fertility issues. Bailey voices her concerns about IVF, and Nolan stands by her, and the couple eventually considers adoption in The Rookie Season 6 finale.

John and Bailey's relationship in The Rookie Season 7

In the last episode of The Rookie Season 6, Bailey's ex-husband Jason Wyler escapes from prison. Both Nolan and Bailey acknowledge that Jason's escape poses a significant threat to Bailey. Nolan goes overboard to assure she is safe.

They also discover that the mafia has employed a dangerous hitman named El Mavado to kill Jason because of some previous disagreements. After Jason tries to murder Bailey, she acts out of fear and a desire for self-preservation and gives Malvado Jason's location.

This action results in Jason's death, and Nolan finds out about it after seeing Bailey's texts. This puts significant strain on their marriage. Nolan thinks Bailey acted against her morals and the law, and Bailey thinks that Nolan doesn't understand what she is going through. They temporarily separate to reassess their relationship.

After an interaction with a domestic abuse victim, Bailey acknowledges the extent of Jason's abuse and its impact on her decisions. Nolan also realizes that he needs to empathize with his wife and fight for his marriage. The couple continues to navigate their challenges and move forward in The Rookie Season 7.

