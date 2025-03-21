Things may soon get rough for John and Bailey in The Rookie season 7

LAPD's beloved couple, John Nolan and Bailey Nune, are used to facing challenges, but The Rookie season 7 is going to test their relationship like never before. Although the couple has weathered major storms in the past, a new, unforeseen problem is about to rock the very foundation of their marriage.

Ad

Ever since she came back from her National Guard reserves service, Bailey has been attempting to get back into the swing of life in Los Angeles, while also coping with the residual trauma of her abusive ex-husband, Jason Wyler, who dramatically escaped from prison after season 6.

Although the duo survived that situation, Nathan Fillion, who plays Nolan, just teased in a recent interview with TV Insider that the real storm is yet to arrive.

Ad

Trending

The Rookie season 7: A deeper conflict on the horizon

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/ABC)

As Nathan explained to TV Insider, though John and Bailey's relationship appears to be quite good on the outside, a new challenge could ruffle things just a little bit/

Ad

“I think the job and his marriage are going really, really well. It’s not always smooth, but I think it’s incredibly healthy. What I think is going to be refreshing is, I don’t think you’re going to be right about what they are upset about. I think there’s a surface [issue] there that I was expecting, and I think what’s really going on runs a little deeper," he said.

Ad

This mysterious statement left viewers guessing what the future holds for John and Bailey. Is it old, unresolved trauma from Bailey's past? Or is it finally the weight of their stressful work catching up to them? The series has never been afraid to delve into intricate emotional trajectories, and it looks like The Rookie season 7 is about to up that ante.

The Rookie season 7: On-screen chemistry

Ad

Despite all these impending tensions, Fillion is a big fan of his on-screen relationship with Jenna Dewan. He explained to TV Insider that he appreciated how she was always able to keep up with the spontaneity of their scenes and keep the relationship between John and Bailey exciting and real.

"Something will strike me right in the middle of things, and I'll do something new every time. And she's right there. She is right there with me. You can't catch her off guard," Fillion said.

Ad

The Rookie season 7 viewers are holding their breath for what's next. Can John and Bailey ride out this new storm, or is this the start of a dramatic shake-up in their relationship? With the show's track record of delivering huge surprises, anything can happen.

Catch The Rookie season 7 on ABC every Tuesday evening to see what's in store.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback