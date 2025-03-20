“SETH RIDLEY DOWNFALL THANK YOU”- Fans celebrate as The Rookie season 7 loses Seth Ridley 

In The Rookie season 7 episode 10, titled Chaos Agent, Seth Ridley finally met his downfall after a series of lies and questionable actions. A new addition to the LAPD, Seth had been under the guidance of Officer Lucy Chen.

Seth's time in the police force was cut short when his deception came to light. The Rookie season 7, episode 10 took a dramatic turn as suspicions arose about his cancer diagnosis, a key part of his backstory.

Social media platform X lit up with reactions as fans celebrated his exit.

“AND.. SETH RIDLEY DOWNFALL THANK YOU," one fan tweeted.

“I’m also glad that Seth Ridley is taken off as cop duty. #TheRookie Season 7 Ep 10. It’s about TIME. There cannot be a liar cop," another tweet read.

A third fan chimed in with “GOODBYE SETH RIDLEY.”

There was no doubt that his departure was long overdue. While some fans felt sympathy for Seth’s personal struggles, his actions within the force could no longer be ignored. His fate was sealed in the most public way possible, and this tweet reflected the sense of closure many fans felt after his exit.

“seth ridley exposed i used to pray for this day," one user tweeted.

“seth Ridley FIRED. thank god lying a*s," another tweet said.

“SETH RIDLEY FIREDDD," a fan tweeted.

What happened in The Rookie season 7 episode 10?

The Rookie season 7 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

The Rookie season 7 episode 10, titled Chaos Agent, opened with Officer Lucy Chen and her rookie, Seth Ridley, assigned to watch over one of three teenage girls recovering in the hospital after being stabbed during a park altercation.

The stabbing was linked to a larger gang conflict, and Lucy and Seth’s job was to ensure nothing happened to the injured teen while she remained under hospital care.

During their assignment, Seth unexpectedly ran into his former oncologist at the hospital. Lucy overheard their conversation and sensed something was off. Seth claimed his cancer had returned and that he switched doctors due to LAPD insurance, but his former oncologist seemed confused. Suspicious, Lucy asked Luna, Sergeant Grey’s wife, about Seth’s new doctor. Luna revealed the oncologist had a reputation for falsifying diagnoses for profit.

Lucy’s suspicion grew, and she later shared her concerns with her fellow officers, including Sergeant Grey and Tim Bradford. They began investigating Seth’s situation more closely.

Their suspicions were confirmed when it was revealed that Seth had lied about more than just his cancer diagnosis. The investigation into his behavior during his training was also revealing. Lucy had noticed several discrepancies in Seth’s actions, and the team decided to confront him about his lies.

The confrontation took place in a nearby hospital room. Grey and Bradford were already there, waiting for Seth. They informed him that they had been briefed on his multiple lies during his training, including his false cancer diagnosis and other fabrications.

The Rookie season 7 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

The situation quickly escalated when they demanded that Seth submit to a blood test to verify his cancer diagnosis. Seth, visibly nervous, refused to comply, claiming that it was unfair for them to question something so serious. However, Grey made it clear that if Seth refused, he would be fired immediately.

Seth, in a last-ditch attempt to keep his job, pleaded with them, saying, "I can’t lose this. I love being a cop." But his protests fell on deaf ears. He refused the blood test, which ultimately led to his termination. Grey instructed Seth to turn in his badge and gun, and he was escorted out of the station.

As Seth left, he claimed he would sue the LAPD for medical discrimination. The Rookie season 7 episode 10 ended with Seth’s downfall, and fans were left wondering how his firing would affect Lucy, his training officer.

The Rookie season 7 episode 10 is available to stream on Hulu.

