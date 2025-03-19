When will the Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover air? Everything to know

The much-anticipated Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover is officially happening, and fans are already buzzing. Scheduled to air on Thursday, March 20, 2025, on ABC, this crossover pulls together two of Ryan Murphy’s biggest shows. With both Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 boasting solid followings, Murphy has crafted a high-stakes storyline that combines their worlds.

The crossover aligns with Doctor Odyssey’s signature theme weeks, with this one taking place during Casino Week aboard The Odyssey cruise ship.

The episode focuses on Angela Bassett’s Athena Grant from 9-1-1, who gets called to the ship after the FBI suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Athena enlists Max Bankman, played by Joshua Jackson, to help her crack the case.

Here's when Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover will air

Doctor Odyssey (Image via ABC)

The crossover episode will premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can catch the episode on television or stream it the following day on Hulu.

Here’s the release schedule for the Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover across different time zones:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 20, 2025 6:00 p.m. PT Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 20, 2025 7:00 p.m. MT Central Standard Time (CST) March 20, 2025 8:00 p.m. CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 20, 2025 9:00 p.m. ET

What is the Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover about?

A still from Doctor Odyssey (Image via ABC)

The crossover follows Athena Grant, played by Angela Bassett, as she joins the Odyssey crew during Casino Week to investigate a crime onboard. The FBI brings Athena in, believing that two passengers are planning to rob the ship's vault, which contains more cash than it ever has before.

Athena teams up with Max Bankman, the head doctor on the Odyssey, and the two quickly find themselves deep in the investigation. However, returning to a cruise ship makes Athena anxious, as she previously survived a traumatic experience in a 9-1-1 episode where terrorists hijacked and blew up a ship she was on with her husband, Bobby.

Originally, Bobby was supposed to be on this crossover too, but Angela Bassett herself objected, as she thought Athena wouldn't realistically set foot on another boat after that trauma. Eventually, the show's creators agreed and made Athena go alone, reluctantly facing her anxiety. The episode takes place with a glamorous casino-themed event on the ship.

Athena wears a formal gown undercover, working with Max at the gaming tables to track the suspects. Alongside the central heist plot, tensions between Avery, Max, and Tristan continue. Avery remains unsure about her pregnancy following a complicated relationship with Max and Tristan.

This crossover mixes 9-1-1's intense, action-based style with Doctor Odyssey’s cruise-ship drama. It's meant to give fans an exciting collaboration between two popular shows while exploring Athena's ongoing struggle with past trauma and the Odyssey team's relationship dynamics.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 recap

Doctor-Odyssey (Image via ABC)

In the previous episode, the crew faced one of their most intense challenges yet. While dealing with an unexpected swarm of orcas surrounding the ship, the Odyssey's medical team was pushed to the brink. Power on the ship was cut, and with no backup, the team was left in the dark, literally and figuratively.

Dr. Max, Avery, and Tristan were tasked with stabilizing three critically injured patients. Munroe, who had sustained a severe leg injury from a shark bite, was in the most critical condition. Meanwhile, Josie, one of the other passengers, showed signs of complications that no one could initially explain. As the team scrambled to find a solution, it became clear that Josie's condition was deteriorating rapidly.

Max, trying to maintain control of the situation, was at odds with Avery, who was struggling with her feelings about her pregnancy. The tension between them reached a boiling point, especially as Max tried to take charge. Meanwhile, Avery wanted to make her own decisions and felt suffocated by Max's approach.

Amid all this, the crew worked to fix the ship’s power, with Rosie and Ray heading into the engine room to restore function before they drifted too close to a reef. The episode ended with the crew narrowly avoiding a catastrophe. Munroe’s fate remained uncertain, and Avery was left facing hard choices about her future. The episode set the stage for the upcoming crossover and promised more chaos and tension ahead.

